Basketball players with ties to the Triad are voicing their support of the Milwaukee Bucks' decision to boycott an NBA playoff game in protest of the shooting Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wis., during the weekend.
Former Wake Forest star Ish Smith, who was inside the NBA’s bubble in Orlando, Fla., 10 days ago as part of the Washington Wizards, said it was the right thing to do.
“It has to stop,” said Smith, 32, a 2010 graduate and veteran NBA point guard.
Smith said players inside the bubble spoke often about the Black Lives Matters movement and its direction.
“I just think it was definitely the right thing to do,” Smith said. “We are in a time in this country where we need to stand as one and seeing what happened as we all stood as one as a league is just special.”
Smith, who was raised in Concord and makes his off-season home in Charlotte, said the NBA's success in holding games during the pandemic made the Bucks' decision such a moment in history.
“The league was doing so well with creating the bubble and the games were good and guys were having outstanding performances and there were no (COVID-19) cases,” Smith said. “So for us to make this kind of statement is historic. I’m sure it was a tough decision to make, but it was the right decision.”
As for the possibility of the league not playing more games this season, Smith said: “We will see.”
Josh Howard, a Winston-Salem native and former Glenn High School and Wake Forest star who has been retired from the NBA for eight years, said he was glad that the players decided to take a stand in the middle of the playoffs.
“My opinion was they shouldn’t have played because of what happened in Wisconsin,” said Howard, who is coaching an NAIA school in Dallas. “This is such a bigger issue than the game because this keeps happening in our country.
“This is a big statement and it’s something all African Americans have to deal with on a daily basis,” Howard said. “We’ve all got personal stories, and I just think others need to still be educated on trying to have equality everywhere. Hopefully this canceling of the games will get more folks attention, so I was glad the NBA took this stand.”
Harry Giles III, a Winston-Salem native who plays for the Sacramento Kings, made his feelings known through Twitter: “S/O To the Bucks #BlackLivesMatter.”
S/O To the Bucks! #BlackLivesMatter— Harry Giles III (@HGiiizzle) August 26, 2020
Giles, who played one season at Duke, finished his third season in Sacramento after being a first-round pick in 2017.
Smith said boycotting the games sends a message.
"We just have to make this stop because as a nation we are better than this," Smith said.
