Josh Howard says winning the 2000 NIT was about proving that the Demon Deacons should have gone to NCAA Tournament

For their NIT championship, the players got rings and made a lot of great memories. Howard still has his ring and also one of the nets that was cut down.

“I got one of the nets and I still have it,” Howard said. “I think after Coach Odom cut it down he threw it in my direction so I kept it.”

Howard said it will be up to the current team to decide if they want to make the best of not being in the NCAA’s.

“They have a choice and I’ve seen what they can do when they are working on all cylinders and Coach (Steve) Forbes has done a great job this season,” Howard said. “I know it’s a disappointment not being in the Big Dance but they can make the most of the NIT and use it as a spring board into next season.”

Howard said that after the Demon Deacons won that NIT they went to the NCAA Tournament the next three seasons. They went the next season under Odom, who then left for South Carolina, then went Howard's junior and senior seasons under Skip Prosser.

“They can do the same thing," Howard said about this NIT, "so I hope they do well and can get to New York."

