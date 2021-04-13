Justin Gray, former Wake Forest basketball star, is Western Carolina's new coach

Justin Gray, one of Wake Forest's standout former players, has been introduced this afternoon as the new men's basketball coach at Western Carolina.
The news conference was streamed live on YouTube.
Gray's contract was officially approved by university trustees this morning. Terms were not disclosed.
"Western Carolina is ready for another run like 1996," Gray said in a statement released by the school's athletics department. "That's the ultimate goal, to compete for championships and help build young men with character while doing so. I along with my wife and kids are super excited about being here in Cullowhee."
Gray had spent the last two seasons on Pat Kelsey's staff at Winthrop, but Kelsey left to become head coach at College of Charleston. Gray played for and Kelsey assisted Wake Forest coach Skip Prosser.
And Gray will succeed Mark Prosser, one of the late coach's two sons, who left Cullowhee to replace Kelsey at Winthrop.
Gray, who played professionally for 12 seasons, also has been a director of basketball development for the Deacon Club.
Gray finished his Wake Forest career as the eighth-leading scorer in school history with 1,946 points and second with 319 three-point baskets. Gray earned first-team All-ACC as a sophomore and was chosen for the second team in his junior and senior seasons.
Gray played for two seasons with Chris Paul, a West Forsyth graduate from Lewisville who plays for Phoenix in his 16th NBA season.
The teams in Gray's first three Wake Forest seasons all reached the NCAA Tournament. Wake Forest has won one NCAA Tournament game in three appearances since Gray's career ended in 2006.