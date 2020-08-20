Kendrell Flowers is the other Wake Forest scholarship football player who has opted out of the coming season for concerns related to COVID-19.
Flowers is the scholarship player mentioned by Coach Dave Clawson last week as having already opted out.
“We’re hoping that those guys will rejoin us in January or when the pandemic is over,” Clawson said last week, referring to Flowers and two walk-ons whose identities aren’t known.
Earlier this week, star wide receiver Sage Surratt announced he was opting out because of uncertainty about COVID-19 and that he’s preparing for the 2021 NFL Draft.
Flowers played in two games last season, retaining his redshirt. The bulk of his action came in Wake Forest’s 52-3 loss at Clemson, when Flowers had a team-high 27 yards on nine carries.
In the spring, Flowers seemed to be the No. 3 running back behind redshirt junior Christian Beal-Smith and sophomore Kenneth Walker III.
Without Flowers, the Deacons seem likely to plug in a freshman as the third option — Quinton Cooley and Ahmani Marshall (East Forsyth) both enrolled early, while classmate Justice Ellison is also listed as a running back.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.