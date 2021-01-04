Kenneth Walker III, Trey Rucker of Wake Forest football team enter NCAA transfer portal

One half of Wake Forest’s “Thunder and Lightning” running back combination has entered the transfer portal.

Kenneth Walker III, who finished his sophomore season after opting out before the final regular-season game with Louisville on Dec. 12 because of COVID-19 concerns, has entered his name into the portal. Sophomore safety Trey Rucker also has entered the portal.

“Kenneth Walker III and Trey Rucker informed me that they have entered the transfer portal,” Coach Dave Clawson said in a statement. “We appreciate both of their contributions to our program over the past two seasons.”

Walker played in the Deacons' first six games, rushing for 13 touchdowns and 579 yards, as he and Christian Beal-Smith powered their rushing attack.

After Walker decided to not play, his name was removed from Wake Forest's online roster on the day after the Louisville game.

Walker, who is from Nashville, Tenn., has played two seasons and is not eligible for the NFL Draft. He has rushed for 1,158 yards and 17 touchdowns in two seasons.

Rucker battled a foot injury this season. He has recorded 84 tackles and two interceptions in two seasons.

