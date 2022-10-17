Kevin Higgins, the associate head coach and wide receivers coach at Wake Forest, answers five questions

Kevin Higgins, who the associate head coach at 13th-ranked Wake Forest who also coaches wide receivers, loves the depth he has this season.

With the weekend off Higgins’ group could heal up from bumps and bruises as the Demon Deacons head into Saturday’s game at Truist Field against Boston College.

Coach Dave Clawson has raved about how many weapons the 5-1 Demon Deacons have at wide receiver and at tight end with Blake Whiteheart.

Quarterback Sam Hartman has a luxury of dropping back and sometimes has two or three wide receivers open. It’s just a matter of which one Hartman decides to throw to.

Higgins, 66, has been around the college game a long time but hasn’t lost much of his New Jersey accent. He was actually a defensive back in college at West Chester, but is now one of the top wide receiver coaches in the country.

Since 2017 Wake Forest’s wide receivers have the most touchdown catches of any team in the ACC. This season the offense is on pace to surpass last year’s scoring output, which was the most in school history.

Four of the top five receivers have at least two touchdown catches with A.T. Perry, Jahmal Banks, Donovan Greene and Taylor Morin leading the way. And Wake Forest's other top receiver, Ke'Shawn Williams, doesn't have a touchdown catch yet but it can be argued that he's made some of the biggest third-down catches of anyone.

On any other team Wesley Grimes would likely be getting major playing time but he's still waiting his turn.

Higgins, who was a head coach for 16 years at both Lehigh and The Citadel, also was the quarterbacks coach for four seasons with the Detroit Lions.

He came to Wake Forest as part of Clawson’s staff in 2014 and has built up quite a reputation in finding just the right type of wide receiver to play in Winston-Salem.

Q: You guys have one of the deepest set of wide receivers not only in the ACC but in the country. How do you keep everybody’s ego in check because there is only one football to catch on each play?

A: “No. 1, winning certainly helps but explaining to guys is a little easier because they are all team guys and that’s how we recruit. When you recruit guys that care about the team more than themselves it’s easier to be successful. And they understand that the team comes first and makes our job a little easier. And the thing we talk about is getting more guys in on plays and that way we can be in position to be healthier. We’ve been fortunate to be healthy and we stayed healthy and that’s the goal. The good thing with our offense is we disperse the ball to all positions and there’s always that opportunities.”

Q: Coach Clawson has raved about the talent in the wide receivers’ room. Is this the best you’ve seen since you’ve been here at Wake Forest?

A: “This group since we’ve stayed healthy and we are playing five different guys and we’ve had more depth than we’ve had before. I would say from that standpoint, yes, this group is one of the most talented we’ve had.”

Q: How does your reputation in recruiting help when you can rattle off K.J. Brent, Alex Bachman, Kendall Hinton, Greg Dortch and Sage Surratt, who have all spent time in the NFL over the last three seasons?

A: “Yes, that helps and we make sure our players now the history of the program including the last nine years. The players that we’ve been able to attract here and what they’ve done after graduation and hopefully guys can get that opportunity for a great education and a chance to play in the NFL and a chance to win a lot of football games. To me, that’s very attractive to recruits.”

Q: With the type of offense you guys run what do you look for in a wide receiver? I know I’ve heard that you like to watch high school basketball games and might take chances on guys who are athletes and not just football players.

A: “We are looking at different body types. On the one hand we want a slot that is typically a smaller guy like Ke'Shawn and Taylor. And they have to have tremendous quickness and they’ve got to have good hands. Then we get the outside bodies that are the 6-4 guys like Donovan and A.T. who are close to that but they both jump very well. And then we get guys who can play both inside and outside.”

Q: Finally, I’m going to put you on the spot and ask if Sam Hartman needs to make a completion, who does he look for first?

A: “That depends on the play, itself. Every play has a progression it goes to and we have 100’s of plays. Everything is based on what the defense gives us and if they overload on one side then we go away from that.”