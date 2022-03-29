Kobie Turner, a graduate transfer defensive lineman, and Wake Forest hoping to make great music together

Wake Forest had no idea they were getting a defensive lineman who was a five-tool player when Kobie Turner decided to transfer for his final season after starring for the University of Richmond.

There is the obvious talent that Turner has on the field, but it’s his five-star musical ability that is more impressive. Sure, he can rush the passer but he can also sing, play the piano, the drums and the guitar.

“Football and music have always been my passions,” said Turner, a graduate transfer who is 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds and will be in Winston-Salem for just one season.

It should be a memorable one for Turner, 22, who is hoping to increase his NFL draft stock and fill a gap along the interior after the exhausted eligibility of Miles Fox and Sulaiman Kamara.

Turner, who is from the talent-rich Northern Virginia area, started on as a walk-on at Richmond but that chip on his shoulder after getting overlooked in high school is still firmly in place. He quickly got on scholarship at Richmond, an FCS school, as he started to display his talents but wanted to see what was out there in terms of other schools thanks to the transfer portal.

“I loved my time at Richmond so there was nothing that they did or anything like that,” Turner said. “But I just wanted to see how it might be at a bigger school because I was getting double and triple-teamed a lot, especially last season.”

Once Turner entered the draft portal he was inundated with schools calling including Minnesota, Northwestern, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. He said it ultimately came down to Virginia Tech or Wake Forest.

He left Richmond with degrees in math and music and a 3.3 grade point average. He’s taking post-graduate classes at Wake Forest, and says he likes everything about the school.

“It’s been a great experience meeting the guys on the team and the other students on campus,” said Turner, who has gone through a few spring practices.

Coach Dave Clawson says that Turner has done all the right things since practice started.

“He’s active and energetic and he’s a little taller than our other defensive tackles,” Clawson said. “He’s fit in with the team very well and has a great attitude and a work ethic.”

Love of music came early

Turner and his family have always been active in church and that included the choir. Kobie has been in his church's choir as long as he can remember, and when he got to high school fell under the musical guidance of Lynn Babcock at Centerville High School in Virginia. She was the choir director, and is somebody that Turner says helped him reach his potential with his voice.

Turner loved her way of getting across to the students, and says one of his goals is to be a high-school choir director one day.

“Maybe after football and after my body has taken all that it can I’ll be a choir director at a high school,” Turner said. “It’s always something I’ve been drawn to, and I really love it. It really is calming to me especially with the way football can be.”

In high school Turner was given a rather poignant nickname as friends, teammates and classmates referred to him as “The Conductor.” That carried over to his college days at Richmond.

“I do sort of like it,” he said. “It sums up what I try to do in music and on the football field.”

Crashing Wait Chapel

When Turner was at Richmond he often practiced the piano at the chapel that was on campus, and he does the same at Wake Forest.

He goes into Wait Chapel during various times and if nobody is around he’ll start playing the piano and singing and it relaxes him.

In April of 2019 on his Facebook page he sang a moving tribute to his mother, Latesa Valentine-Turner, for her birthday. The song was “This Women’s Work” which was originally done by Kate Bush in 1989 and was in the movie “She’s Having a Baby.”

Turner said he’s done a lot of tributes for family members but the one for his mom meant a lot.

“She loved it and it was fun to do,” Turner said.

As for sneaking into Wait Chapel to get some time on the piano it’s a way of reducing stress. He also brought his guitar to Winston-Salem and breaks that out usually daily to also keep sharp in his apartment.

“I have played guitar with some artists and one of them was Josh Waters, who is out of Atlanta,” Turner said. “I actually got to an internship down there and got the whole studio experience.”

Turner has also written a few songs but hasn’t released anything yet.

“I haven’t gone that far with it but that’s also something I like to do,” he said about writing songs.

He can sing in public

During a Richmond basketball game in 2020 Turner got to sing the national anthem before a game.

“I’d love to do it again at a Wake game if they’ll have me,” Turner said.

Thanks to Claire Hopkins, an equipment manager for the football team, she introduced Turner to the choir department at Wake Forest.

As a music major at Richmond he was able to be in the choir there but at Wake Forest, since football will take up most of his time, he has agreed to be in the choir on a part-time basis.

“I’ve already been to a few rehearsals and that’s been great to just be there when I can,” Turner said. “I’ve been in choir either at church or school for as long as I can remember. I really like that part of it because there’s so much energy involved. It’s just a different energy compared to playing football.”

An obvious question for Turner is has he ever sang to an opponent in the trenches as a defensive linemen?

“No, not yet,” he said laughing. “I try to keep my singing voice off the football field because that won’t really help me as I’m getting blocked.”

On the field help for the Deacons

Clawson was quick to give a mini scouting report about the in-season transfers that arrived this semester. Four of them are freshmen who graduated early from high school, but Turner’s experience will be needed.

“Kobie Turner’s a grown man,” Clawson said. “He came in right away and is one of our strongest players already. I thought he did well in the awakening and he’s meshed with our football team very well.”

Dave Cohen, the assistant head coach for defense who also coaches the defensive line, cautioned that it’s still early in spring practice but Cohen likes what he sees so far.

“He has great energy and a motor and loves to play the game,” Cohen said.

He played in 37 career games for the Spiders and was All-Conference in the CAA three times with 158 career tackles and 33.5 tackles for loss with 15 sacks. He also forced three fumble and recovered three fumbles in his three seasons on the field.

Turner redshirted his first season at Richmond, then he continued to get better and better.

Clawson said Turner was among a few players he had over to dinner at Clawson’s house where there is a piano.

“We got him on the piano and he’s very good and very talented and it’s just not football,” Clawson said. “He’s very well-rounded.”

Also passionate about football

When Turner was about 4 or 5 years old he said his father, Lamar, remembers Turner tackling the big family vacuum they had.

Growing up in Clifton, Va. it was football, choir and music but not necessarily in that order.

“In high school my coaches and my dad wanted me to take weightlifting classes but I was in two choirs and that’s what I wanted to focus on more in the spring,” Turner said. “We had to take extracurricular classes so I took two choirs because that’s what I loved.”

Turner said he’s been successful with his music and football because of the balance he’s learned navigating both.

“Music has always been a huge part of my life,” he said. “And as far as the aggression of football, and the grind that it can be the mindfulness that I get from music really keeps things in perspective.”

He calls Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams his football hero because Donald has had a chip on his shoulder for his entire career. Turner has that same chip and he plans to keep it there for his final season of college football.

It would seem that Turner’s going to fit in nicely with the Deacons, who are coming off an 11-3 season and the Atlantic Division champions in the ACC.

“Just the opportunity to come and meet like-minded guys has been great because it doesn’t matter your rating,” he said. “You know, if you're a five star or four star, it matters that you come in and put in the work every day. It’s that blue collar mentality, and that’s what attracted me to come here.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.