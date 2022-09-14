Kobie Turner hitting all the right notes for Wake Forest's defensive line

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that defensive lineman Kobie Turner, an accomplished singer and musician, hasn’t missed a beat on the field or off it for Wake Forest.

Through two games his presence in the middle of the Demon Deacons’ line has been noticeable. Whether he’s adjusted so well because he came to Winston-Salem in the spring semester and went through spring practice or his instincts took over, the bottom line is the Richmond transfer was just what the Demon Deacons were looking for.

Skeptics have blasted the transfer portal, but in the case of Turner and Wake Forest, it’s been a win-win for both parties. Turner earned his degree from Richmond, then is using his final season of eligibility enjoying his time with the 19th-ranked Demon Deacons.

“I knew after the first game it was the right decision and I knew even before that,” Turner said. “The level that we are playing at and the cohesion that we have this was the right school for me.”

One reason Turner transferred to Wake Forest was to try and up his stock for the NFL, but it was also about furthering his education and seeing how a Power Five football program operates.

He loved his time in Richmond and loved what he accomplished but also wanted to see what football program had to offer.

“Coach (Coach) Clawson was very straight forward about what to expect and there wasn’t anything that blindsided me,” Turner said. “I will say one of thing that I noticed was how hard this team works. How unified we really are. This team was constantly in the summer getting in extra work and that blindsided me in a good way.”

Turner got to know his new teammates in the spring, and then bonded even more once summer workouts started. Now it seems he’s been a part of the program for years.

“Kobie Turner’s has that maturity level, and he’s had a buy in from the get go,” Clawson said.

While at least three transfers who are in their second seasons at Wake Forest (Isaiah Wingfield, Christian Turner and Malik Mustapha) are thriving it hasn’t taken Kobie Turner that long. Mustapha is also a transfer from Richmond who arrived before last season.

“You look at the film and you could take six to eight clips in every single game and say to a young football player ‘This is how the game should be played,’ with effort and pursuit.” Clawson said about Kobie Turner. “He’s been a huge addition, and we just don’t take transfers to take transfers. We have an immediate need and they have a skill set to meet that need.”

Dave Cohen, the assistant head coach for defense who is in charge of the defensive line, loves what Turner has brought to the table.

“Kobie’s energy and motor makes him special and his effort is second to none,” Cohen said. “He’s been a great addition to our football family both on and off the field.”

Throughout the preseason Turner had No. 2 as his jersey number but a couple of days before the opener against VMI he had to switch to No. 0. He had to switch because Taylor Morin, who wears No. 2, could end up on a punt team together and they couldn’t have the same jersey number.

Turner switched to No. 0, the same number as running back Christian Turner. They are not related but Kobie said it’s cool that they share the same number.

“I didn’t think about that until happened,” Turner said. “Now before games I go up to (Christian) and I say ‘What’s up Zero?’ and he’ll say ‘What’s up’ so it’s really cool.”

Kobie said his parents saw Christian’s family all wearing No. 0 with the name Turner on it in the stands for the VMI game.

“My parents had an interesting moment with his parents because they saw the zero and the name Turner and said ‘how did they get those shirts that fast,’” Turner said. “Obviously, it was Christian and his family but it was really cool stuff.”

In last week’s win over Vanderbilt Turner had a sack and a fumble recovery. They’ll be facing a much better offense in Liberty on Saturday, something Turner understands.

“I have a lot of respect for this offense and a lot of respect for this offensive line,” Turner said. “They play very hard and are physical and it’s the best O-line that we’ve seen to date. The thing that stands out is how hard they play.”

Turner says they are gearing up for quarterback Kaidon Salter, a duel threat who leads them in rushing averaging 6.3 yards a carry.

“The quarterback poses the same problems that we saw last week against Vanderbilt because he has feet and has the ability to extend plays down the field,” Turner said. “He can make big throws out of the pocket.”