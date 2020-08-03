ROCKVILLE, Md. — Wake Forest sophomore Rachel Kuehn has a share of the lead after the first of two rounds of stroke play at the U.S. Women's Amateur in Rockville, Md.
A 4-under-par round by Kuehn, an Asheville native, matched the 68 also posted by Riley Smyth at the Woodmont Country Club's North Course. Smith is a Cary native and a junior at Virginia.
Kuehn won the Annika Intercollegiate in September 2019 in her first start for Wake Forest. Her mother, Brenda Corrie Kuehn, is a former Wake Forest All-America who played in 16 U.S. Women's Amateurs.
Kuehn is one of three players from Coach Kim Lewellen's Deacons team in the U.S. Women's Amateur field, trying to be among the 64 advancing out of today's second round of stroke play to match play.
Wake's Emilia Migliaccio, a senior from Cary, shot a 1-under 71 and is tied for seventh. Siyun Lu, a graduate student and a native of Shanghai, was 5-over-par through 17 holes, tied for 94th on a day interrupted by rain.
Also from Wake Forest, Vanessa Knecht, shot a 1 over 73.
Lexington's Emily Hawkins, a junior at Campbell, shot a 6-over 78 and is tied for 103rd.
The first round will be completed on Tuesday with the second round moved until Wednesday.
The Golf Channel will air match-play coverage 4-7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 1-4 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
