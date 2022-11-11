Kyle Haas continues the long line of family members who will play golf at Wake Forest

Another Haas is headed to Wake Forest to play on the men’s golf team.

Kyle Haas, the son of head coach Jerry Haas, signed his national letter of intent and becomes the fourth in his family to join the tradition-rich program.

Kyle, a senior at Forsyth Country Day School, decided on playing for the Demon Deacons after considering four other schools.

“He went on four visits to other schools but when he sat down and talked with us he said this is where I want to go,” said Jerry, who has been the Wake Forest golf coach for the last 25 years.

Kyle follows in the footsteps of his uncle, Jay (1973-76), his father Jerry (1982-85), cousin Bill (2001-04) who combined to win 18 times at Wake Forest. Bill Haas is the all-time leader in wins at Wake Forest with 10 individual stroke play titles.

Jerry said he talked at length with Kyle, who is ranked 50th by the AJGA, about the pressures of playing with the Haas name at Wake Forest.

“He said he’s ready for it and said he’s always wanted to play for the Demon Deacons,” Jerry said.

Jay Haas, who still plays on the PGA Champions Tour, was the first to arrive at Wake Forest in the early 1970s from Belleville, Illinois thanks to his uncle, Bob Goalby, the 1968 winner of the Masters. Goalby, who died in January of 2022, steered Jay to Wake Forest after seeing amateur Lanny Wadkins play in a PGA Tour tournament in Hilton Head.

Goalby also got to know Jesse Haddock, the legendary coach of the golf program, and that helped Jay come to Wake Forest in the same recruiting class that had Curtis Strange.

“Uncle Bob would have been thrilled to know that Kyle is also going to Wake, and I know he was so proud of Jay and myself and Bill,” Jerry said.

Strange, a two-time U.S. Opener and former Wake Forest golfer who is in the World Golf Hall of Fame, wasn’t surprised another Haas is heading to Wake Forest.

“Obviously, the Haas family likes that place,” Strange said. “I just think it’s wonderful that Kyle’s going there next fall. Now, there will be some pressure playing for his dad and all that but I’m sure he’ll handle it.”

Jerry said to make the starting five for tournaments will be all about the qualifying scores.

“We get along great,” Jerry said about what it will be like to coach his son. “He knows he’s going to have to play well to get into tournaments and knows there won’t be any favoritism. And I’ve spoken to other coaches around the country who have had sons play for them.”

Kyle is the top-ranked player in North Carolina for the 2023 class and won on the AJGA Tour earlier this year. He’s had 11 top 25 finishes this past season in some top junior tournaments. In the prestigious North & South Amateur in Pinehurst this past summer Kyle tied for seventh.

Kyle signed his scholarship offer and will be on campus next fall. Jerry says his son hopes to major in business. He had a 1,400 on his SAT and a 33 on his ACT.

“He’s done very well in school and Beth and I are very proud of him for that and his golf,” Jerry said.

The Demon Deacons will lose two seniors – Mark Power and Fulton Smith – off this year’s team after the spring season.

“At the end of the day, the numbers don’t like in golf and that’s a little different than in other sports,” Jerry said about college golf. “If you shoot good scores than you play and that’s always been the case with my teams. We’ve created a good atmosphere here and I think having Kyle on the team will make me a better coach because it's a different dynamic.”

Also signing for this fall were Marco Florioli, who becomes the first player from Italy to play on scholarship at Wake Forest. He’s been the highest ranked junior in Europe for the last several years and has been inside the top 300 in the world amateur rankings.

Tom Haberer, who is from Germany, rounds out the recruiting class and he led the German national team to two straight European team titles and he represented Europe in matches against Great Britain and Ireland.

"We are bringing in three fabulous young men to the program that is filled with experience,” Haas said.