Kyle Haas, an incoming freshman at Wake Forest who will play for his father, Jerry, won the 66th Eastern Amateur Golf Tournament on Saturday at Elizabeth Manor Golf and Country Club in Portsmouth, Va.

Haas, a Forsyth Country Day graduate, two-putted the par-5 18th hole for birdie to win the tournament by one shot. He ended up shooting 68-68-67-69 to finish 8 under, one shot better than Brandon Robison, who plays golf at Utah, and Jack Schoenberger of Belmont University.

Sihan Sandu of Ashburn, Va. and Bryce Corbett of Radford tied for fourth, three shots behind Haas.

Also for the Demon Deacons, rising junior Marshall Meisel won the 82nd Monroe Invitational beating Anthony Delisanti in a six-hole playoff.

Meisel shot rounds of 65-69-69-68 and was tied with Delisanti, who goes to Valparaiso, after regulation. On the sixth playoff hole Meisel made an amazing shot from deep rough just off the green and just outside of a bunker.