Kyle Holcomb's late goal lifts Wake Forest men's soccer team to win over Notre Dame; Wake women's team also wins in OT

The Deacons (10-2-1, 8-2-1) came back 10 minutes later when Omar Hernandez scored to tie the game at 1. It was Hernandez’ second goal of the season.

Coach Bobby Muuss said: “I am amazed by the resilience they continue to show in super adverse times. We just came from behind again, and this time against a very good and well-coached Notre Dame team. The performances will continue to come if we continue to learn, play and fight for each other."

The Deacons will close their regular-season home schedule on Saturday at 7 p.m. against Louisville.

In Raleigh, the Wake Forest women got a goal from Ryanne Brown in the second overtime to beat N.C. State 1-0 on Saturday.

Brown’s goal came from 25 yards in the 108th minute.

Goalie Kaitlyn Parks picked up the shutout for the Demon Deacons (4-6-1, 3-4-1 ACC).

Coach Tony da Luz of the Deacons said: “We had to grind defensively because N.C. State is so dangerous in the attack. We just hung in together and found a way to win on the road.”

The Deacons will play at Spry Stadium on Sunday, a 2 p.m. game against Elon.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.