Kyle Holcomb's late goal lifts Wake Forest men's soccer team; Wake women's team also wins in OT

Kyle Holcomb’s goal off a perfect pass from Jahlane Forbes in the 89th minute gave fifth-ranked Wake Forest a 3-2 win over Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind.

The Deacons tied the game at 2-2 on a gift goal when Ryan Fessler’s long shot was missed by goalie Keagan McLaughlin. Fessler’s shot was from about 30 yards out but McLaughlin mishandled the shot and it gave new life to the Deacons.

Then Forbes took a loose ball, went down the left side and fed Holcomb with the game-winning pass. Fessler was also credited with an assist as he slid the ball to Forbes to start the attack.

The Irish (8-6, 4-4 ACC) took a 3-2 lead when Aiden McFadden headed a crossing pass from Daniel Russo that got past goalie Cole McNally in the 70th minute.

The Irish scored first — in the eighth minute — off a deep throw in as Dawson McCartney scored on a low shot to the right of McNally.