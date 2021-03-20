 Skip to main content
Kyle Holcomb's late goal lifts Wake Forest men's soccer team; Wake women's team also wins in OT
Kyle Holcomb's late goal lifts Wake Forest men's soccer team; Wake women's team also wins in OT

Wake Forest Graphic

Kyle Holcomb’s goal off a perfect pass from Jahlane Forbes in the 89th minute gave fifth-ranked Wake Forest a 3-2 win over Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind.

The Deacons tied the game at 2-2 on a gift goal when Ryan Fessler’s long shot was missed by goalie Keagan McLaughlin. Fessler’s shot was from about 30 yards out but McLaughlin mishandled the shot and it gave new life to the Deacons.

Then Forbes took a loose ball, went down the left side and fed Holcomb with the game-winning pass. Fessler was also credited with an assist as he slid the ball to Forbes to start the attack.

The Irish (8-6, 4-4 ACC) took a 3-2 lead when Aiden McFadden headed a crossing pass from Daniel Russo that got past goalie Cole McNally in the 70th minute.

The Irish scored first — in the eighth minute — off a deep throw in as Dawson McCartney scored on a low shot to the right of McNally.

The Deacons (10-2-1, 8-2-1) came back 10 minutes later when Omar Hernandez scored to tie the game at 1. It was Hernandez’ second goal of the season.

The Deacons will close their regular-season home schedule on Saturday at 7 p.m. against Louisville.

In Raleigh, the Wake Forest women got a goal from Ryanne Brown in the second overtime to beat N.C. State 1-0 on Saturday.

Brown’s goal came from 25 yards in the 108th minute.

Goalie Kaitlyn Parks picked up the shutout for the Demon Deacons (4-6-1, 3-4-1 ACC).

Coach Tony da Luz of the Deacons said: “We had to grind defensively because N.C. State is so dangerous in the attack. We just hung in together and found a way to win on the road.”

The Deacons will play at Spry Stadium on Sunday, a 2 p.m. game against Elon.

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

