LaRavia helps Wake Forest handle Kennesaw State

Wake Forest completed the early season portion of its mid-major schedule with another lopsided victory on Tuesday night.

The Deacons dominated all areas of play from start to finish as they overwhelmed Kennesaw State 92-61 at Joel Coliseum.

Wake Forest has outscored its five opponents by an average of 24 points and the Deacons are one of only three unbeaten ACC teams. The other two are No. 5 Duke and Virginia Tech. The Deacons open their ACC schedule against the Hokies on Dec. 4 in Blacksburg, Va.

Why the Deacons won

Wake Forest featured a balanced attack with five double-figure scorers: Jake LaRavia (19), Isaiah Mucius (15), Alondes Williams (14), Khadim Sy (12) and reserve Cameron Hildreth (11).

The Deacons also had another outstanding shooting night against an outmanned opponent. Wake was 32-of-57 (56 percent) from the field, 10-of-25 (40 percent) from long range and 18-of-24 from the foul line (75 percent).

Stars

Mucius, who scored 16-first half points on Saturday against N.C. A&T, scored Wake's first four field goals, all 3-pointers.