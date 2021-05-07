Late Night with Bobby Muuss: Wake Forest soccer team moves on in NCAAs, will face Carolina

Late night with Bobby Muuss and his "Baby Deacs" received rave reviews on Thursday in the NCAA men’s soccer tournament in Cary.
The fourth-ranked Deacons continued their march to the College Cup with a 2-1 win over Kentucky in the third round.
“I’m exhausted,” Muuss told journalists in a Zoom interview about 11:30 p.m. Thursday. “What a gutsy performance, and I just told the guys before the season (this spring) we were the ‘Baby Deacs’ and now we are the not-so-Baby Deacs with a little experience and the grind that we’ve had.”
The Deacons (13-2-2) are one of eight teams still left, and they will play North Carolina at 5 p.m. Monday at WakeMed Soccer Park. The Tar Heels, who lost to Wake 1-0 in overtime in October, beat Stanford 1-0 on Thursday in another third-round game.
On Thursday night it was the combination of two goals by Kyle Holcomb, a junior and Muuss’ most experienced player, and two assists by Hosei Kijima, that gave the Deacons a 2-0 lead.
Muuss has enjoyed how his players have bought in to what has been needed to keep winning. Without a senior and despite losing 10 players from the fall team with eight graduating and two leaving early for pro soccer, the Deacons haven’t missed a beat.
The Deacons played Thursday night without dynamic freshman Jahlane Forbes, who was out with a shoulder injury suffered in the second-round win over Coastal Carolina.
“The guys just continue to fight and what an individual performance from Kyle Holcomb, one of our captains, getting the goals when we needed them tonight,” said Muuss, who is trying to guide the Deacons to their second straight College Cup. “And you have to talk about the performance of David Wrona, who was the man of the match in my opinion. He cleared one off the line, scrapping to keep balls out and it couldn’t have happened to a better kid…. And Hosei Kijima who was filling in for Jahlene Forbes tonight, how good was he?”
Muuss, who is in his sixth season and is a four-time ACC coach of the year, was still finding it hard to believe he’s young team is still playing.
“I have to pinch myself – we’re in the quarterfinals again, this is nuts,” Muuss said.
The Deacons are in the quarterfinals for a sixth time in his six seasons, but this is the most unlikely run. A win Monday would put them in the College Cup.
“It’s just the fight,” Muuss said of the difference from his other teams. “They just grind and nothing’s been given to this group from me, or maybe from the country. I don’t think we’ve really gotten a great deal of respect and they just keep grinding and fighting and what they are grinding and fighting for is to keep the Wake Forest identity intact.”
The Deacons also got outstanding performances from goalie Cole McNally and defenders Garrison Tubbs, Nico Banalcazar and midfielder Jake Swallen.
As for the matchup with North Carolina, Muuss said what happened in October won’t mean much Monday.
“The fall team beat them, but the spring team has yet to play them,” Muuss said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do to prepare for Carolina.”
With Marshall upsetting top-ranked Clemson on penalty kicks, the ACC has three of the eight teams left in the tournament but will have at least one College Cup team, the Wake Forest-Carolina winner. Pittsburgh, which will take on Washington at 1 p.m. Monday, also has a shot. The Panthers are coached by Jay Vidovich, a former Wake Forest head coach who guided the Deacons to their lone NCAA title in 2007.
In the other games on Monday, Marshall will play Georgetown at 1 p.m. and Indiana will play Seton Hall at 5 p.m.
