Late Night with Bobby Muuss: Wake Forest soccer team moves on in NCAAs, will face Carolina

“The guys just continue to fight and what an individual performance from Kyle Holcomb, one of our captains, getting the goals when we needed them tonight,” said Muuss, who is trying to guide the Deacons to their second straight College Cup. “And you have to talk about the performance of David Wrona, who was the man of the match in my opinion. He cleared one off the line, scrapping to keep balls out and it couldn’t have happened to a better kid…. And Hosei Kijima who was filling in for Jahlene Forbes tonight, how good was he?”

Muuss, who is in his sixth season and is a four-time ACC coach of the year, was still finding it hard to believe he’s young team is still playing.

“I have to pinch myself – we’re in the quarterfinals again, this is nuts,” Muuss said.

The Deacons are in the quarterfinals for a sixth time in his six seasons, but this is the most unlikely run. A win Monday would put them in the College Cup.

“It’s just the fight,” Muuss said of the difference from his other teams. “They just grind and nothing’s been given to this group from me, or maybe from the country. I don’t think we’ve really gotten a great deal of respect and they just keep grinding and fighting and what they are grinding and fighting for is to keep the Wake Forest identity intact.”