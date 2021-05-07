Late Night with Bobby Muuss: Wake Forest soccer team moves on in NCAA's with 2-1 win over Kentucky

The adversity on Thursday night was the Deacons were without dynamic freshman Jahlane Forbes, who was out with a shoulder injury that he suffered in the second-round win over Coastal Carolina on Sunday.

“The guys just continue to fight and what an individual performance from Kyle Holcomb, one of our captains, getting the goals when we needed them tonight,” said Muuss, who is trying to guide the Deacons to their second straight College Cup. “And you have to talk about the performance of David Wrona, who was the man of the match in my opinion. He cleared one off the line, scrapping to keep balls out and it couldn’t have happened to a better kid…. And Hosei Kijima who was filling in for Jahlene Forbes tonight, how good was he?”

Muuss, who is in his sixth season and has been the ACC coach of the year four times, was still finding it hard to believe he’s young team is still playing.

“I have to pitch myself – we’re in the quarterfinals again, this is nuts,” Muuss said.

In his six seasons at Wake Forest the Deacons have now been to the quarterfinals six times but this is the most unlikely run. They have a chance to get to a third College Cup with a win on Monday.