Late Night with Bobby Muuss: Wake Forest soccer team moves on in NCAA's with 2-1 win over Kentucky

Late night with Bobby Muuss and his "Baby Deacs" received rave reviews on Thursday in the NCAA men’s soccer tournament in Cary.
The fourth-ranked Deacons continued their march to the College Cup with a 2-1 win over Kentucky in the third round.
“I’m exhausted,” Muuss told journalists in a Zoom interview around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday night. “What a gutsy performance, and I just told the guys before the season (this spring) we were the ‘Baby Deacs’ and now we are the not-so-Baby Deacs with a little experience and the grind that we’ve had.”
The Deacons (13-2-2) are one of eight teams still left, and they will play North Carolina on Monday at 5 p.m. at WakeMed Park. The Tar Heels beat Stanford 1-0 on Thursday in another third-round game. It will be a rematch of an October game that was played in Spry Stadium where the Deacons won 1-0 in overtime.
On Thursday night it was the lethal combination of Kyle Holcomb, a junior who is Muuss’ most experienced player on the roster, and Hosei Kijima, who teamed up for both scores. Holcomb’s two goals gave the Deacons a 2-0 lead and Kijima was credited with two assists.
What has made this season so enjoyable for Muuss is how they have completely bought in to what has been needed to keep winning. Without a senior on their roster and despite losing 10 players from the fall team with eight graduating and two leaving early for pro soccer, the Deacons haven’t missed a beat.
The adversity on Thursday night was the Deacons were without dynamic freshman Jahlane Forbes, who was out with a shoulder injury that he suffered in the second-round win over Coastal Carolina on Sunday.
“The guys just continue to fight and what an individual performance from Kyle Holcomb, one of our captains, getting the goals when we needed them tonight,” said Muuss, who is trying to guide the Deacons to their second straight College Cup. “And you have to talk about the performance of David Wrona, who was the man of the match in my opinion. He cleared one off the line, scrapping to keep balls out and it couldn’t have happened to a better kid…. And Hosei Kijima who was filling in for Jahlene Forbes tonight, how good was he?”
Muuss, who is in his sixth season and has been the ACC coach of the year four times, was still finding it hard to believe he’s young team is still playing.
“I have to pitch myself – we’re in the quarterfinals again, this is nuts,” Muuss said.
In his six seasons at Wake Forest the Deacons have now been to the quarterfinals six times but this is the most unlikely run. They have a chance to get to a third College Cup with a win on Monday.
“It’s just the fight,” Muuss said about what makes this team different than the others he’s coached. “They just grind and nothing’s been given to this group from me, or maybe from the country. I don’t think we’ve really gotten a great deal of respect and they just keep grinding and fighting and what they are grinding and fighting for is to keep the Wake Forest identity intact.”
The Deacons also got outstanding performances from goalie Cole McNally and defenders Garrison Tubbs, Nico Banalcazar and midfielder Jake Swallen.
As for the matchup with North Carolina, Muuss said what happened in October won’t mean much on Monday.
“The fall team beat them, but the spring team has yet to play them,” Muuss said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do to prepare for Carolina.”
With Marshall upsetting top-ranked Clemson on penalty kicks the ACC has three of the eight teams left in the tournament. The Tar Heels and Deacons winner will get to the College Cup, which is soccer’s version of the Final Four.
The other ACC team still playing is Pittsburgh, which will take on Washington at 1 p.m. on Monday. Pittsburgh is coached by Jay Vidovich, a former head coach of the Deacons who guided them to their lone NCAA title in 2007.
In the other games on Monday, Marshall will play Georgetown at 1 p.m. and Indiana will play Seton Hall at 5 p.m.
