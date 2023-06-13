At 95 years young, Gene Hooks doesn’t get around as well as he used to but he wasn’t going to miss what happened on his field on Sunday afternoon.

At Gene Hooks Field at Couch Ballpark as he sat in a private booth along with his wife and watched the top-ranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons throttle the Alabama Crimson Tide 22-5 to win the Super Regional and advance to the College World Series for the first time in 68 years.

There’s probably nobody in school history who has seen more Wake Forest baseball games than Hooks, a former player for the Demon Deacons who was part of the 1949 College World Series team that went to Wichita, Kansas. The 1950 graduate of Wake Forest was also the baseball coach and then athletics director from 1964 to 1992.

“There’s no doubt this is the best team Wake’s ever had,” Hooks said by phone on Monday afternoon. “I’ve been to most, if not all, the home games this season and they are just fun to watch and I’m so happy for them.”

Counting the five regional wins at home the Demon Deacons were an incredible 35-3 on Gene Hooks Field at Couch Ballpark this season.

In 1955, when Hooks was done playing in the Chicago Cubs minor league organization, the Demon Deacons won the College World Series in Omaha. That team had a lot of sophomores on it and when Hooks ended up taking over the program he got to coach a number of them.

When the final out was made on Sunday, Hooks couldn’t help but think back to his playing days and the 1950 team.

“I really think our ’50 team was better than the ’49 team, but we lost to Alabama in that ’50 season in the regionals so there was some revenge for me,” Hooks said with a laugh. “I’m guessing I’m probably the only one who remembered that but that’s OK.”

As Wake Forest has marched through this magical season it has made sure to honor Hooks whenever it can. The school and John Currie, the athletics director and Tom Walter, the head coach for the last 14 seasons, honored Hooks at a regular-season game.

He’s got his own parking space not far from the private booth where he sits to watch games.

“Dr. Gene Hooks is Wake Forest Baseball - as a player, a coach, athletics director, his expectation of competitive excellence is still felt today," Currie said. "As a player on our first College World Series team, to have him on the field on Sunday afternoon to celebrate our latest trip to Omaha was so special. It’s so fun to see how our student-athletes embrace him each time they’re around him.”

After Sunday’s games the players and coaches made sure to hang around long enough to take pictures with Hooks on the field that's named after him.

“I’m in a wheelchair now so I don’t get around as much as I used to,” Hooks said, “but I can’t say enough about how everybody at Wake Forest has treated me.”

Hooks said he’s impressed by how Walter has built a program and not just a one-year wonder. In his 14 seasons at Wake Forest, Walter has 418 wins and this past season was the ACC Coach of the Year for the first time. Walter and the team head to play Stanford on Saturday at 2 p.m. (ESPN) in the College World Series with a school-best 52-10 record.

“I’ve seen the growth with the pitching lab, the way they enhanced the ballpark and just the way Coach Walter has done things,” Hooks said. “They really have put the funds needed into the program and that’s what you need nowadays. This isn't a one-hit wonder. They are set up to be contenders every year.”

As one could imagine Hooks has built up a lifetime of memories around the baseball program. One of those memories sticks out.

Back in 1976, the Demon Deacons were pounded by Clemson in the ACC Tournament and Hooks remembered Clemson coach Bill Wilhelm rubbing it in pretty good.

“I was (athletics director) at the time and went out and helped recruit some junior college players and we had a good team in 1977,” Hooks said. “And then we beat Clemson that next year and we quieted them down pretty good. We won the league and went to the regionals in ’77 so that memory sticks out for me.”

The Demon Deacons beat the Tigers on their home field in Clemson in the championship game. "I'll always remember how quiet it was," said Hooks, who is in the Wake Forest Hall of Fame and the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame.

One of the more important photos snapped after Sunday’s win was the last three athletics directors at Wake Forest with Hooks (28 years), Ron Wellman (27 years) and Currie, who was hired in 2019. Wellman hired Walter 14 years ago and the baseball program is now one of the best in the ACC.

Speaking from experience, Hooks said being the athletics director at one of the smallest Division I Power Five schools is not an easy task.

“We all have our road blocks,” Hooks said, “so you just do the best you can with what you got.”

If the Demon Deacons can take care of business and win the College World Series, it’s something that Hooks said would be monumental for Winston-Salem and for the school.

“The way the city has gotten behind Wake Forest has been great,” Hooks said about setting an attendance record of more than 65,000 fans with four sellouts at Gene Hooks Field at Couch Ballpark. “We hadn’t been that good, but now we have everything the players and coaches need. I just think it will be good for Winston-Salem but also good for Wake Forest…. They can definitely win it all.”

