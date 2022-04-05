Long-hitting Cameron Young preparing for his first Masters golf tournament

Getting to play in his first Masters, Cameron Young figured out a couple of months ago that is was “more of a goal than a dream.”

Young, a former Wake Forest star in his rookie season on the PGA Tour, has done well enough to rank inside the top 50 and earn his first berth in the field for the Masters, beginning Thursday at Augusta National.

He doesn’t have to look further than last year’s Masters to find another first-timer who did quite well for himself. Will Zalatoris, a former Wake teammate, burst onto the scene in Augusta, Ga., to finish second to Hideki Matsuyama by just one shot.

Now it’s Young’s turn to see what he can do on one of golf's biggest stages. Zalatoris, the PGA Tour’s rookie of the year last season, and veteran Webb Simpson join Young as the former Wake Forest golfers in the field.

If there’s a strength to Young’s game it’s his power off the tee. He heads into this week second on Tour in driving distance, a robust 320 yards. At 5 feete 11 and a solid 185 pounds, Young showed his promise on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2021 and won twice, helping him get his PGA Tour card for this season.

“I typically drive it quite well,” said Young, a five-time winner, All-America and 2019 graduate at Wake. “I think that's rewarded out here. The driving, you can just make it simpler from hitting good tee shots.”

It’s nice to be able to drive the ball far at Augusta National, but what you do near the greens makes the difference. That’s not lost on Young, who was out for a practice round on Monday and loved what he saw.

“It's very complicated around the greens,” he said, “and very tricky and I have a lot to learn, but I think if I can kind of keep my wits about me and make smart decisions around the greens, I'll do all right.”

He’s done more than all right this season by jumping up to No. 46 in the world rankings and is 19th in the FedEx Cup points standings. Young has two top 10 finishes this season, including second by two shots at The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club to Joaquin Niemann.

Young, 24, who lives in Jupiter, Fla., with his wife, Kelsey, and their young son, Henry, is from Scarborough, N.Y., and grew up around the game. Young’s father, David, is one of the top head professionals in the country and has been at Sleepy Hallow Country Club just north of New York City.

When Young arrived at Augusta National on Sunday, his mom, Barbara, and dad were both on the grounds watching their son practice.

“They've obviously both been involved in golf for a long time, and Augusta National being what it is and the Masters being what it is, it's special for them to just be here,” Young said. “Never mind with me getting to play. My dad and I got to hang out on the practice area (on Sunday), and we sat out there and chipped and putted. He watched me hit balls for a couple of hours.

“It's just an unbelievable place to spend any time at all. I mean, just to even walk out on that practice area is so special.”

As for the expectation level this week Young wants to do well but said he shouldn’t be nervous. He thought he would be somewhat nervous even in a practice round on Monday.

“I'm more comfortable than I thought I would be,” he said. “… I feel pretty comfortable out here and I love the golf course, so I think we'll have a really nice week.”

