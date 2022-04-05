 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Long-hitting Cameron Young preparing for his first Masters golf tournament

Genesis Invitational Golf

Cameron Young finished second in February at The Genesis Invitational in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles.

 Associated Press

Getting to play in his first Masters, Cameron Young figured out a couple of months ago that is was “more of a goal than a dream.”

Young, a former Wake Forest star in his rookie season on the PGA Tour, has done well enough to rank inside the top 50 and earn his first berth in the field for the Masters, beginning Thursday at Augusta National.

He doesn’t have to look further than last year’s Masters to find another first-timer who did quite well for himself. Will Zalatoris, a former Wake teammate, burst onto the scene in Augusta, Ga., to finish second to Hideki Matsuyama by just one shot.

Now it’s Young’s turn to see what he can do on one of golf's biggest stages. Zalatoris, the PGA Tour’s rookie of the year last season, and veteran Webb Simpson join Young as the former Wake Forest golfers in the field.

Webb Simpson and caddie Paul Tesori working at the Augusta National practice range Monday. Simpson is one of three former Wake Forest golfers who is in the field.

If there’s a strength to Young’s game it’s his power off the tee. He heads into this week second on Tour in driving distance, a robust 320 yards. At 5 feete 11 and a solid 185 pounds, Young showed his promise on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2021 and won twice, helping him get his PGA Tour card for this season.

“I typically drive it quite well,” said Young, a five-time winner, All-America and 2019 graduate at Wake. “I think that's rewarded out here. The driving, you can just make it simpler from hitting good tee shots.”

It’s nice to be able to drive the ball far at Augusta National, but what you do near the greens makes the difference. That’s not lost on Young, who was out for a practice round on Monday and loved what he saw.

“It's very complicated around the greens,” he said, “and very tricky and I have a lot to learn, but I think if I can kind of keep my wits about me and make smart decisions around the greens, I'll do all right.”

He’s done more than all right this season by jumping up to No. 46 in the world rankings and is 19th in the FedEx Cup points standings. Young has two top 10 finishes this season, including second by two shots at The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club to Joaquin Niemann.

Young, 24, who lives in Jupiter, Fla., with his wife, Kelsey, and their young son, Henry, is from Scarborough, N.Y., and grew up around the game. Young’s father, David, is one of the top head professionals in the country and has been at Sleepy Hallow Country Club just north of New York City.

Webb Simpson and caddie Paul Tesori working at the Augusta National practice range Monday. Simpson is one of three former Wake Forest golfers who is in the field.

When Young arrived at Augusta National on Sunday, his mom, Barbara, and dad were both on the grounds watching their son practice.

“They've obviously both been involved in golf for a long time, and Augusta National being what it is and the Masters being what it is, it's special for them to just be here,” Young said. “Never mind with me getting to play. My dad and I got to hang out on the practice area (on Sunday), and we sat out there and chipped and putted. He watched me hit balls for a couple of hours.

“It's just an unbelievable place to spend any time at all. I mean, just to even walk out on that practice area is so special.”

As for the expectation level this week Young wants to do well but said he shouldn’t be nervous. He thought he would be somewhat nervous even in a practice round on Monday.

“I'm more comfortable than I thought I would be,” he said. “… I feel pretty comfortable out here and I love the golf course, so I think we'll have a really nice week.”

Webb Simpson talks Tiger Woods

One of the big storylines this week is Tiger Woods and his chance of playing again. He arrived at Augusta National on Sunday afternoon and said it will be a "game-time decision" if he tees off in the first round.

Woods is trying to come back after a car accident in February of 2021 in Los Angeles that did severe damage to his right leg.

Webb Simpson said he's hoping Woods can play this week

"I mean, as a player, we love it," Simpson said. "I think we're all Tiger fans. I learned my lesson to never count him out a few years ago... He's come back so many times from injury. So he's an inspiration to all of us."

Simpson, who has battled a neck injury this season, said he'll make a full recovery.

"Even when I hurt my neck earlier this year, I thought it stinks right now but I can come back, I can make a full recovery, but he had a lot worse injury. I love that he's going to give it a go."

If Woods, a five-time Masters winner can go, Simpson said it wouldn't surprise him if Woods contends.

"Any time anybody asks me can Tiger contend, the answer is yes," Simpson said "Just an amazing will inside of him, whether he's hurt or sick or struggling with his golf swing or whatever it is. So it's really cool that he's making this week the push to come back after that car wreck. I hope he tees it up Thursday."

The Masters

When: Thursday-Sunday

Where: Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

TV: Thursday (3-7:30 p.m. ESPN); Friday (3-7:30 p.m. ESPN); Saturday (3-7 p.m. CBS); Sunday (2-7 p.m. CBS)

Info: www.masters.com

All-Time Wake Forest Victories

10: Bill Haas (2001-04)

9: Gary Hallberg (1977-80)

8: Curtis Strange (1974-76)

5: Lanny Wadkins (1969-71) Jay Haas (1973-76), Cameron Young (2016-19)

4: Billy Chapman (1973-76) Bob Byman (1974-77) Billy Andrade (1983-86) Lee Bedford (2009-12), Michael Brennan (2020-present)

3: Arnold Palmer (1948-50, '54) Jay Sigel (1962-65) Scott Hoch (1975-78), Jerry Haas (1982-85) Brent Wanner (2000-03), Webb Simpson (2004-08)

