Jeffrey Griffin is starting to smell the roses a little bit these days or in this case is taking in all the senses that revolve around college basketball at Joel Coliseum.

On Tuesday night when Wake Forest was in the midst of throttling North Carolina 92-85 he caught himself looking around more than usual. As the public address announcer for men’s and women’s basketball for the Demon Deacons for the last 23 years he’s seen a lot.

But now it’s time for somebody else to take over.

“It’s just time,” the 53-year-old Griffin said about stepping away from more than just a job. “There are no conspiracy theories or a burning bush. This is a family decision and I’m in a good place.”

Griffin, who is on WSJS radio in the mornings with his Triad Today show, says work obligations have his schedule busier than usual and he also wants to make time for his wife, Vikki, and their two middle-school children, Sophia and Miles.

“They’ve sacrificed a lot for me to do this for so many years,” Griffin said. “And I don’t want to just drop the kids off at their various events. I want to see them play whatever sport they are doing.”

The scorer’s table for men’s game is taking quite a hit after this season. Not only is Griffin retiring but Gary Strickland, a Wake Forest graduate who has been the official scorekeeper for 42 years, is also stepping away.

Strickland wants to spend more time watching his grandchildren play sports so he said earlier this season this would be his final season as well.

Griffin said he’ll miss the people around Wake Forest athletics and, of course, the fans who have known his voice for more than two decades. He's also stepping away as the public address announcer for Wake Forest football games.

“I’m going to miss the entire experience and I’ve been to around 1,000 games over the years,” Griffin said about his affinity for Joel Coliseum. “There’s not really just one particular moment but really the entire 23 years have been wonderful.”

Griffin only has a few games left between the women’s team and the men’s team. He admitted it’s starting to hit home since late December when he announced his intentions.

Griffin was hired in the fall of 2001 by Craig Keilitz, who was a Wake Forest associate athletics director.

“I didn’t know it was going to last this long but to me it doesn’t feel like it’s been 23 years,” he said. “When it doesn’t feel like it’s been that long I guess that’s good. But I know I’ll miss it, but like I said earlier it’s somebody else’s turn.”