GREENSBORO -- Early in the first quarter of Wake Forest's game against fourth-seeded Louisville, the video screen above the playing floor showed a promo for the school featuring the late Muhammad Ali. The Cardinals apparently channeled Ali's energy because they scored a knockout against 12th-seeded Demon Deacons.

Landing the basketball equivalent of jabs in the early minutes, the Cardinals took a 74-48 victory over Wake Forest in the quarterfinals of the ACC Women's Basketball tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum on Friday.

Much like the Florida State game, Wake Forest faced an aggressive man-to-man defense. But in the case of the Cardinal, they were close enough to where the Demon Deacons could feel their breath.

Compounding the issue was Van Lith, who tormented Wake Forest in the first quarter. She scored 17 of Louisville's 20 points, hitting four 3-pointers and finishing the period 6-for-8 for a 20-8 advantage. At one point, Van Lith hit four 3s in succession.

And just like in Thursday's game, Jewel Spear couldn't get into her offensive rhythm. She finished the half 2-for-9, laboring against a suffocating defense with little to show for it. Elise Williams assumed the scoring role for Wake Forest and had 12 points in the first half on 4-for-5 field goal shooting, including a pair of 3s.

Wake Forest managed to get the gap to 34-24 at halftime, but Louisville kept up the pressure. Olivia Cochran scored six points to start the half, while the Cardinals defense pressured the Deacs into a pair of shot-clock violations, a 2-for-7 start and four turnovers in five minutes. Cochran had nine points in the third quarter.

Gebbia called a timeout to stop the bleeding, but a 7-2 spurt by Louisville made it moot. The score was 49-28 after the mini-run., and Wake Forest's season was coming to what is hoped to be a temporary halt before an invitation to the WNIT.

Williams finished with 16 for Wake Forest and Spear added 15.

Van Lith finished with 26, while Chrislyn Carr scored 16 and Cochran scored 11.