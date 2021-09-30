Louisville-Wake Forest football: Here's what the beat writers are talking about

As the Wake Forest football team starts to soar and garner national attention, they get another visit from the party poopers.
In 2019, Louisville came to town and ruined a five-game win streak for the Deacons. In 2020 the Cardinals rolled through Wake Forest, which was the only game of the last four regular-season matchups scheduled that the Deacons got to play thanks to COVID-19 cancellations.
Wake Forest is ranked 24th in the nation and has put together two statement performances to start ACC play. Louisville, meanwhile, has shaken off a losing debut against Ole Miss before reeling off three straight.
To discuss this week’s matchup, the Journal checked in with Cameron Teague, the Louisville football beat writer for the Courier-Journal:
EJ: Cameron,
I'm starting this by pointing out to everyone reading that we developed a friendship due to Scott Satterfield's recent career move, and I have high hopes for this email exchange.
So now that I've put that pressure on you, let's get rolling: When I watched Louisville start the season against Ole Miss, I felt like it was much more indicative of how good Ole Miss is and not a complete indictment on Louisville just yet. Since then, they've won three straight, albeit a bit softer of a schedule besides UCF, and now they get another test in No. 24 Wake Forest.
What have the Cardinals learned about themselves between the start of the season to now?
CT: Yeah that's one thing we have to thank Scott Satterfield for is our growing friendship! I mean if not for him, how else would I see you and various bowl games going back and forth on Twitter?
It was a weird start here in Louisville. Blown out by an Ole Miss team that I think everyone knows now is very, very good. I think at the time people were concerned Louisville was just bad, but it has rebounded well. The Central Florida game was big for confidence, but also to get the fan base back on board for the season, because after Ole Miss and a less-than-stellar showing against Eastern Kentucky, the fan base was loud and angry. I think since then, you've seen Louisville at its best and its worst. When it's clicking Louisville has an offense that can methodically pick you apart with a plethora of weapons, the best being tight end Marshon Ford. Quarterback Malik Cunningham has played his best football the last two weeks as well. But at its worst, Louisville has self-inflicted wounds on offense. Penalties, a missed block, a drop or a bad read and they pile up quickly. So we know how good they can be and how bad. Now we're looking for somewhere in the middle.
Defensively Louisville has been great since the Ole Miss game. Holding Central Florida to 400 yards of total offense, instead of the 600 it's averaging, is a task and it was dominant against Florida State. The secondary is legit and the defensive line is getting better, but the worry, with linebacker Monty Montgomery out for the year, is run defense up the middle.
This game really, to me, feels similar to 2019. Wake was ranked, No. 19 in the AP poll, and 5-0 at the time, and Louisville was 3-2 and still a bit of an unknown. Louisville won that game in a shootout and soared from there. Wake kind of tailed off toward the end of the season.
What's different about this Wake team that makes you think it can continue its early-season success?
EJ: We were both at that UL-WF game, funny enough. I'm pretty sure that is the first time we met. I was there as the tagalong writer, checking in with Satterfield while he was back in his home state for the first time as Louisville head coach. And what a game to see. It was wild to watch then-freshman quarterback Evan Conley run for a touchdown with the same play Satterfield used in the Sun Belt Conference championship as App State's head coach a season earlier.
The biggest difference I see is the defense. The depth is different, and the talent is different. Luke Masterson was a safety in that game. Clawson says regularly that they wanted to move him to linebacker for the last two years and just didn't have the numbers. He's playing linebacker this season and thriving, having his best performance in the defense's best showing against Virginia last weekend. Against the Cavaliers, he had nine total tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks.
Speaking of defense, give me the skinny on the Louisville defense. I know Kei'Trel Clark is a stud, but how is that group settling into Year 3?
CT: It was also the longest game of the year for Louisville. I remember getting back to my hotel at like 2:30 a.m. Thank goodness for a noon game this time!
Well you nailed it with Kei'Trel Clark. He's improved from last season, which many weren't sure how he could. Finally turning pass breakups into interceptions and he’s physical in run defense. The defensive line is finally showing improvements the last few weeks. Yasir Abdullah is the best linebacker in the ACC that nobody outside Louisville knows about.
He leads the team in sacks and tackles for loss and is nearly unblockable when he wants to be. Makes two or three "wow" plays a game. Linebacker corps is loaded, but missing Monty Montgomery inside for the year is a big loss. Corners are good, COVID-year freshman Greedy Vance has a chance to be a star in a few years and is starting now for Louisville. Secondary is about five deep at corner and three deep at safety, so you'll see some six DB looks at times in obvious passing downs.
You mentioned Masterson, but Caelen Carson seems to be building off his strong freshman season. How much better is that secondary this year than in years past?
EJ: Man. Greedy Vance is an all-time great name. Sheesh.
Carson looks like an easy future pro if he stays on this current trajectory. Rarely notice him other than the big plays, which is probably the best thing you can say about a corner.
There's a wealth of talent in that defensive backfield, and Clawson pointed to a key sign of that on Friday's game. The safety group entered the game without Nasir Greer due to an injury. And in the game, fellow safeties Nick Andersen and Evan Slocum had to exit the game with injuries too – Andersen for a few plays, Slocum for the rest of the game. And the Deacons still felt confident, and played well with, the combination of junior Coby Davis, sophomore Zion Keith and freshman Evan Slocum. If they hold to that depth throughout the season, it could really be a special season in Winston-Salem. Clawson pointed out that the group will need some sure tackling this week though with the offense they'll have to face.
Give me a breakdown of the Louisville 2021 version of the Scott Satterfield system I can still see in my sleep.
CT: Satterfield's 2021 offense is a little bit different than years past. He still loves to run the ball so the inside zone, outside zone and stretch plays will always be there, but the passing game is more methodical than boom or bust.
Last year it had a tendency to break for a 60-yard touchdown or go three-and-out. This year it's a lot of slants, out routes, corner routes and things like that. Only one big play, which was the 60-yard touchdown to Tyler Harrell last week. I think they are still trying to work that into the offense with Tutu Atwell gone.
