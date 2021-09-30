Louisville-Wake Forest football: Here's what the beat writers are talking about

It was a weird start here in Louisville. Blown out by an Ole Miss team that I think everyone knows now is very, very good. I think at the time people were concerned Louisville was just bad, but it has rebounded well. The Central Florida game was big for confidence, but also to get the fan base back on board for the season, because after Ole Miss and a less-than-stellar showing against Eastern Kentucky, the fan base was loud and angry. I think since then, you've seen Louisville at its best and its worst. When it's clicking Louisville has an offense that can methodically pick you apart with a plethora of weapons, the best being tight end Marshon Ford. Quarterback Malik Cunningham has played his best football the last two weeks as well. But at its worst, Louisville has self-inflicted wounds on offense. Penalties, a missed block, a drop or a bad read and they pile up quickly. So we know how good they can be and how bad. Now we're looking for somewhere in the middle.