Louisville's fourth-quarter spurt knocks Wake Forest out of ACC Women's Tournament

What it means for Wake Forest

The Demon Deacons (12-12) will wait and hope they did enough to get an at-large bid to the 64-team NCAA Tournament after this game was tied after three quarters and after Wake took Louisville to overtime in Winston-Salem during the regular season. The Deacons have been to the NCAA Tournament just one time in their history, in 1988. Wake Forest entered the game with an NCAA NET ranking of No. 48, up three slots after the opening win over North Carolina, and ESPN.com's latest projection of the tournament field lists Wake as one of the last four teams in. The field will be announced at 7 p.m. March 15 (ESPN).