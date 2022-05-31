LPGA Tour golfer Allison Emery relishing the chance to play in U.S. Women's Open in her home state

Life is pretty good these days for Allison Emery, a former Wake Forest golfer who will play in her biggest pro tournament of her career this week at the U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles.

“Oh yes, it’s definitely the biggest one and for the Open to be in my home state makes it even better,” said the 28-year-old Charlotte native.

Emery, who is in her second full season on the LPGA Tour, has played a lot on the Epson Tour, the LPGA’s developmental tour. She played a full season on the LPGA Tour in 2018 after graduating from Wake Forest in 2015, and is back on the big tour for this season.

As she heads into this week in Southern Pines there’s a comfort factor that will help. It’s great that she’s playing in North Carolina, but a month ago, in between her busy schedule on the LPGA Tour, she got married to longtime boyfriend Anthony Marois, who she met at Wake Forest.

“He was a runner on the track team,” Emery said. “We are living in Memphis because he’s doing his residency there for about another year.”

Marois, who was on the All-ACC Academic honor roll at Wake Forest, will be an orthopedic surgeon once he competes his residency. He’s also going to get a couple of days off later this week to come to Southern Pines.

“He’s pretty busy with his residency but he plans on coming so that will be great,” said Emery, who played for legendary coach Dianne Dailey at Wake Forest and came to Winston-Salem after graduating from Charlotte Ardrey Kell High School.

As for her game, Emery doesn’t come in with a lot of momentum having missed her last four cuts. She made two cuts earlier this season with her best finish at tie for 16th at the JTBC Classic in Southern California.

Emery and Jennifer Kupcho, a 25-year-old Wake Forest graduate, is also in the field. Kupcho won her first major in April at the Chevron Championship and is ranked 16th in the Rolex World Rankings.

One reason Emery is excited to make it into the field is the prize money goes towards her LPGA Tour earnings. Even if she misses the cut golfers will receive $8,000, thanks to the $10 million purse which will be the largest for a women’s open in the tournament's history.

“There's some stuff that kind of comes extra with this tournament, but I just love the feel of North Carolina and being at home so I’m really excited,” Emery said.

Emery qualified for her first U.S. Open after being an alternate at Mid-Pines in one of the qualifying tournaments. As an alternate she didn’t know if she would get a call from the USGA but she got the call about three weeks ago.

“I found out early that I got in so that really helped me as far as logistics and working out my schedule,” she said. “And to get the call that was in and the tournament is at Pine Needles really made it that much more special.”

In recent years Emery said she hasn’t played Pine Needles, but in her junior golf days spent plenty of time there. The course was renovated by designer Kyle Franz in 2017.

“I know I played at least twice in tournaments as a junior so I know the course a little bit,” she said about the Donald Ross layout that is playing host to the U.S. Open for the fourth time and the first time since 2007.

Early this week she’ll spend time going through her practice routines and catching up on any changes since the last time she’s seen the course. The challenge will be the crowned greens which means finding the right places to hit approach shots.

“I'm sure a couple of the holes will look different to me, but I think it will definitely help having a little bit of local knowledge," she said, "but definitely hitting it on the correct tier of the greens will be a key.”

She said having her short game in working order is a must.

“You have to have a lot of two putts,” Emery said. “I think minimizing the three putts is going to be huge out there because the greens are so big and are kind of undulated.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.