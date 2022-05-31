LPGA Tour golfer Allison Emrey relishing the chance to play in U.S. Women's Open in her home state

Life is pretty good these days for Allison Emrey, a former Wake Forest golfer who will play in the biggest pro tournament of her career this week at the U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles in Southern Pines.

“Oh yes, it’s definitely the biggest one and for the Open to be in my home state makes it even better,” said the Charlotte native.

Emery, 28, who is in her second full season on the LPGA Tour, has played a lot on the LPGA’s developmental Epson Tour. She played a full season on the LPGA Tour in 2018 after graduating from Wake Forest in 2015 and is back on the big tour for this season.

Besides the home state, she also recently married longtime boyfriend Anthony Marois, whom she met at Wake Forest.

“He was a runner on the track team,” Emery said. “We are living in Memphis because he’s doing his residency there for about another year.”

Marois, who was on the All-ACC Academic honor roll at Wake Forest, will be an orthopedic surgeon once he competes his residency. He’s also going to get a couple of days off this week to go to Southern Pines.

“He’s pretty busy with his residency but he plans on coming so that will be great,” said Emery, who played for legendary coach Dianne Dailey at Wake Forest and came to Winston-Salem after graduating from Ardrey Kell High School.

As for her game, Emery doesn’t go in with a lot of momentum having missed her last four cuts. She made two cuts this season with her best finish at tie for 16th at the JTBC Classic in Southern California.

Jennifer Kupcho, 25, a Wake Forest graduate, is also in the field. Kupcho won her first major in April at the Chevron Championship and is ranked 16th in the Rolex World Rankings.

Prize money for Emery will go toward her LPGA Tour earnings. Even golfers who miss the cut will receive $8,000, thanks to the $10 million purse, largest for a Women’s Open.

“There's some stuff that kind of comes extra with this tournament, but I just love the feel of North Carolina and being at home so I’m really excited,” Emery said.

Emery qualified for her first U.S. Open after being an alternate at Mid-Pines in one of the qualifying tournaments. She got the call about three weeks ago.

“That really helped me as far as logistics and working out my schedule,” she said. “And to get the call that was in and the tournament is at Pine Needles really made it that much more special.”

Emery said she hasn’t played Pine Needles in recent years but did play the course during her junior golf days. Designer Kyle Franz renovated Pine Needles in 2017.

“I know I played at least twice in tournaments as a junior, so I know the course a little bit,” she said of the Donald Ross layout that is hosting the U.S. Open for the fourth time and the first time since 2007.

She spent time early in the week going through practice routines and catching up on any changes since the last time she’s seen the course. The challenge will be the crowned greens, which means finding the right places to hit approach shots.

“I'm sure a couple of the holes will look different to me, but I think it will definitely help having a little bit of local knowledge," she said, "but definitely hitting it on the correct tier of the greens will be a key.”

She said having her short game in working order is a must.

“You have to have a lot of two putts,” Emery said. “Minimizing the three putts is going to be huge out there because the greens are so big and are kind of undulated.”

