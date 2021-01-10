Matt James, who once caught passes at Wake Forest, is now catching them on 'The Bachelor' on ABC

“Matt was very popular,” Clawson said. “He wasn’t going to be invited back for his (redshirt) senior year, so when we got here and looked at the roster we said, ‘Hey, let’s give everybody a chance.’ To me, he had enthusiasm and you could tell he hadn’t had success because there wasn’t a lot of confidence there.”

Price, a financial adviser in Austin, Texas, and James came to Winston-Salem together in 2010 as part of Jim Grobe’s recruiting class. Price played all four years, and his senior season in 2013 was Grobe’s final year.

Price says it’s no surprise that James, 29, who has an outgoing personality, decided to do this. Another former Wake Forest football player, Tyler Cameron, appeared on "The Bachelorette" and that's how James got involved with "The Bachelor."

“I thought he did a great job in that first episode,” said Price, who with three other former teammates and a few friends has a weekly online Bible study. “I’ve stayed in contact with Matt, and he’s a regular when we get together for Bible study.”

A bachelor will interact with the women, sometimes on one-on-one dates or sometimes in groups, and at the end of an episode the women who receive roses from him are invited back for the next episode. In the last episode, James will present a final rose as a proposal.