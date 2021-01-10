Matt James, who used to catch passes at Wake Forest, is now catching passes on The Bachelor

Grobe, who along with his wife, Holly, live in Georgia, and when they found out James was going to be on the show they had to watch.

“Holly actually DVR’d it and I watched,” Grobe said with a laugh. “There were some unusual moments to say the least, but I was impressed with how Matt handled himself and what he’s up against.”

Grobe said he was touched how James talked about James’ mother (Patty). James’ mother and father (Manny) were divorced early and James was raised by his mother.

“Matt's talked about growing up in a mixed-race family,” Grobe said.

James is the first person of color to be on The Bachelor, something Grobe said he can definitely handle.

“When we were recruiting him (out of Sanderson High School) we went to their house and it was actually an apartment and Matt cooked out steaks for us and we met his mother,” Grobe said. “And the thing that struck me was how respectful and loving he was toward his mom. We agreed that we knew he was a good football player, but he was an even better person and we had to have him in our program.”

Clawson said that James has been active alumni within the football program helping out whenever he can.