Matt James, who used to catch passes at Wake Forest, is now catching passes on The Bachelor

If you want to know the ‘dirt’ on Matt James, a former wide receiver at Wake Forest who is now starring in The Bachelor, you check in with his former roommate Tanner Price.
The quarterback-wide receiver duo were four-year roommates in Winston-Salem from 2010 through 2013.
James, who is originally from Raleigh, has dipped his toes into the unpredictable world of reality TV.
Price said he wasn’t going to watch the show, but then decided to check out the first episode last week. The second episode will air Monday night.
The first burning question posed to Price was how many girlfriends did James have during his time at Wake Forest?
“Actually, he didn’t have any girlfriends that I remember so he stayed pretty much a bachelor back then,” said Price, who is a financial advisor in Austin, Texas. “When he first came to Wake he had a high-school sweetheart but that didn’t last, and it ended that first semester.”
Price and James came in together in 2010 as part of Jim Grobe’s recruiting class. Price played all four years and his senior season in 2013 was Grobe’s final year.
When Dave Clawson took over James, who was injured a lot during his first four years at Wake, got a shot to stay for another season in 2014. James wound up having his best year with 40 catches.
“Matt was very popular,” Clawson said. “He wasn’t going to be invited back for his (redshirt) senior year so when we got here and looked at the roster we said ‘hey, let’s give everybody a chance.’ To me, he had enthusiasm and you could tell he hadn’t had success because there wasn’t a lot of confidence there.”
Clawson knows a little bit about The Bachelor mostly through his daughter, Courtney, who watches the show all the time. Clawson calls it “cringe-worthy TV” and said he’s not a fan of reality television.
“Matt caught more passes in that one episode than he did in his entire four-year Wake Forest,” Clawson joked.
Clawson said he’ll likely take a pass on watching the show except for maybe the final episode.
The premise of the show, which has had 24 previous seasons, revolves around a bachelor who sorts through around 30 single women to determine who might be suitable to be his wife. It’s a daring way to find a soulmate, but the show has been successful. In the final show it’s supposed to yield an engagement to the one woman the James will pick.
Each week James will go through the show sorting out which women get to stay on the show.
Price says it’s no surprise that James, 29, and his outgoing personality decided to do this. Another former Wake Forest football player, Tyler Cameron, was on The Bachelorette and that's how James got involved with The Bachelor.
“I thought he did a great job in that first episode,” said Price, who along with three other former teammates and a few friends has a weekly on-line bible study. “I’ve stayed in contact with Matt and he’s a regular when we get together for bible study.”
During the first episode James had all the women in one room and he started out early in the show with a prayer.
“That’s Matt, and he’s never changed when it comes to his faith,” Price said.
The episodes are filmed ahead of time but Price has no idea who James has picked.
“I’ll just watch like everybody else to see how it all plays out,” Price said.
Price said a few other teammates have a group chat they put together that doesn’t include James. They mostly chatted during the first episode last week.
“We are sort of taking bets on which woman he might choose,” Price said. “You would think I might have some insight since I roomed with him for four years. It’s just a fun thing a bunch of us are doing as the show progresses.”
Another casual watcher of the show is Grobe, who says that he also remembers James as popular on campus and with his teammates. He doesn’t remember any details about James’ love life back then but says: “Matt’s personality is so good that he got along with everybody.”
Grobe, who along with his wife, Holly, live in Georgia, and when they found out James was going to be on the show they had to watch.
“Holly actually DVR’d it and I watched,” Grobe said with a laugh. “There were some unusual moments to say the least, but I was impressed with how Matt handled himself and what he’s up against.”
Grobe said he was touched how James talked about James’ mother (Patty). James’ mother and father (Manny) were divorced early and James was raised by his mother.
“Matt's talked about growing up in a mixed-race family,” Grobe said.
James is the first person of color to be on The Bachelor, something Grobe said he can definitely handle.
“When we were recruiting him (out of Sanderson High School) we went to their house and it was actually an apartment and Matt cooked out steaks for us and we met his mother,” Grobe said. “And the thing that struck me was how respectful and loving he was toward his mom. We agreed that we knew he was a good football player, but he was an even better person and we had to have him in our program.”
Clawson said that James has been active alumni within the football program helping out whenever he can.
“He does some alumni events and he’s just really a well-rounded person,” Clawson said. “He’s worldly, smart, but with that show it’s very hard to watch.”
Clawson said looking back on his seven seasons at Wake Forest the perfect guy for the show is James.
“He did a great job for us and was always upbeat, always had a personality and was always very social,” Clawson said. “If there’s somebody on our roster that would be on The Bachelor it would have been him or Stevie Donatell.”
