Miami women edge Wake Forest

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Despite a fourth quarter push, the Wake Forest women’s basketball team fell on the road at Miami, 69-67, on Thursday night.

The Deacons (11-10, 8-9 ACC) were led by seniors Ivana Raca and Gina Conti. Raca had her seventh 20-plus point game of the season while Conti nearly recorded a triple-double in the loss to the Hurricanes (10-10, 7-10 ACC).

Conti ended the game with 11 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Conti now ranks third in program history in assists.

She goes into Sunday with 998 career points, two shy of becoming the 29th member of the Wake Forest 1,000-point club.

Raca finished with a game-high 22 points on 8-of-16 shooting from the field.

She was key in the Deacons’ fourth-quarter comeback as her runner with 3:17 minutes remaining in the game gave Wake Forest a 63-62 lead, their only lead of the fourth quarter.

Raca had six of the Deacons’ 18 fourth-quarter points, all coming during a 12-3 run.

The Deacons are scheduled to close the regular season on Sunday, traveling to Tallahassee, Fla., for the second game of the season with Florida State.

The game is set to tip off at noon.