AUGUSTA, Ga. — For anybody thinking that Emilia Migliaccio of Wake Forest would be a little grumpy after struggling in the final round of the fourth edition of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur don’t know her very well.

She shot a 79 on Saturday in windy conditions that included a long weather delay. On her final hole at the ninth, she slung her approach shot on the par-4 to within two feet and made the birdie putt that at least gave her something positive to recall about her round.

“I think it would be immature to kind of be snowed in on your game when you are playing Augusta National,” she said, after finishing tied for 29th. “I was frustrated with my driver, and I don’t plan on taking a day off, so I’ll try and figure it out. I really enjoyed my time out there, and I was just trying to do my best with my ‘D’ game.”

Migliaccio, 23, is taking graduate classes at Wake Forest and took an extra year of eligibility because of COVID-19; she's part of one of the most talented teams in school history. Coach Kim Lewellen has the Demon Deacons ranked No. 1 by Golfweek with the ACC Championship coming up later this month at Sedgefield Country Club.

Migliaccio will switch gears and get back into team mode for the postseason, but she can’t help but think about her accomplishments in the four years of this tournament. In 2021 she lost in a playoff and she’s one of just three women to play in all four tournaments.

Heading down the ninth fairway Migliaccio and Erica Shepherd, a senior at Duke, had a moment that Migliaccio shared afterward.

“She was a little emotional because this is going to be her last ANWA so I just put my arm around her a little bit,” Migliaccio said. “We’ve known each other since we were young teenagers. And it was special with her brother, Eric, on the bag and my fiancé (Charlie) on the bag so it was a sort of a family thing right there.”

Migliaccio got into the tournament because of her amateur ranking, but she’s not sure how many events she will play in the rest of this year and next year. She’s building her brand as a journalist, writing for Global Golf Post Women, and doing on-air work for PGA Tour Live and the Golf Channel. She’ll play in three more tournaments for the Demon Deacons in the ACC Championship, and then regional play and then the NCAA Championships.

As a competitor in all four of the tournaments, she’s seen what it’s done for the growth of women’s golf.

“It’s incredible to see that many young girls and I’ve seen young boys out here as well and that’s about growing the game,” Migliaccio said. “But then showing that women’s golfers can play at a high level means so much. Augusta National couldn’t have played any harder, but it’s incredible what ANWA has done to grow the game.”

She doesn’t know if she played in her final ANWA, but has loved every minute of it.

“It’s not something I’ve thought about because I hope I’m back at least as a broadcaster,” Migliaccio said. “So I feel like I’ll be on property again but it could very well be my last one..... I’m proud to say on that last hole I stuck it to two feet and made birdie.”

Looking ahead to the postseason

Sophomore Carolina Lopez-Chacarra of Wake Forest and senior Rachel Kuehn are part of the star-studded lineup for Lewellen and along with Migliaccio were all in this week’s tournament. All three didn’t make the final cut, but Lewellen says it’s going to help the team this month.

“I always think that it’s a good experience and a good test on a phenomenal golf course,” Lewellen said. “You have to be strategic on the greens and to playing under that duress can only help. As a coach I’m out here looking to see if they need to work on things heading into the postseason. I’m here to support them as well.”

As for trying to win the school’s first NCAA championship in women’s golf, Lewellen said she's confident.

“The goal as a program to win a championship,” Lewellen said. “We’ve got some tough competition, but match play is always a different beast. But we look forward to that challenge.”

Migliaccio, who came back for another season of college golf to help the Demon Deacons win a national championship, is also confident.

“We definitely can,” Migliaccio said of winning the school’s first national championship in golf. “Our best game, I don’t think anybody can beat us so we just have to play our best game.”

Tradition is building for ANWA

Mark Reeves and his 13-year-old daughter, Elsie, were on their way to seek shelter during the suspension of play on Saturday but weren't walking very fast. They were talking to each other and pointing to various spots on the course at Augusta National.

The Reeves family, which lives in Augusta, got lucky thanks to grandma, who won a lottery for two tickets for Saturday’s final round.

“This is our second year,” Mark said. “I was able to get us here last year through the lottery, but grandma got two tickets this time.”

The Reeves said they don’t play much golf, but that really doesn’t matter because they loved seeing the best amateur women in the world playing a tough course.

“I own clubs,” Mark said, "but I don't use them much."

“My friend plays golf but I haven’t ever really tried it,” Elsie said.

Their plan was to wait out the suspension of play and then head back out to the course.

“I just like this because there’s more diversity and more girls playing out there,” said Elsie, a seventh-grader. “There’s more girls involved in this sport and that’s great to see.”

They hit the gift shop early in the day on Saturday and made sure that grandma was rewarded.

“We’ve already been to the clubhouse and we picked up a bunch of stuff for grandma,” Mark said. “I think she’ll be happy with what we will bring her.”

Mark said seeing the golf has been great but it’s also about building a family tradition at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

“Coming out here with her is the best thing because it’s a father-daughter outing,” Mark said. “And she remembers some of the same girls who were here last year so that’s been great as well. I think every year if we get tickets this will be a yearly tradition for us.”

Notes: Rose Zhang struggled with a 76 in the final round, but still won by holding off Jenny Bae in a playoff. Zhang won on the second playoff hole.... The Drive, Chip and Putt national finals will be held Sunday morning, with 80 children ranging from ages 7 to 15. Wilkesboro’s Slater Meade will compete in the 12-13 year-old boys division. Meade will be playing in his first finals. The finals will air on the Golf Channel starting at 8 a.m…. Sophomore Carolina Lopez-Chacarra of Wake Forest, the ACC Freshman of the Year last season, didn’t make the cut for the finals of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, missing it by one shot. Chacarra is the younger sister of Eugenio Chacarra, who is a former All-America at Oklahoma State. Eugenio is playing on the LIV Golf tour after turning pro in 2022…. The were 19 countries represented in the ANWA among the 72 that were in the field. After the first two rounds were held at nearby Champions Retreat, the final round with just the top 30 played on Saturday. The entire field, however, got to play a practice round on Friday at Augusta National…. Watching Migliaccio in her round outside the ropes was Macy Pate, who will graduate from Reagan later this spring and be a freshman at Wake Forest this fall. Pate, who played in the Drive, Chip and Putt as a junior golfer, hopes she can qualify for the Augusta National Women’s Tournament. “I would love to play in this,” Pate said.