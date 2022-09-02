Mitch Griffis calls his first start for Wake Forest at quarterback 'a dream come true'

It didn’t take long for quarterback Mitch Griffis to realize he was in a real football game on Thursday night. Not since his high-school days of three seasons ago had he taken a vicious hit but early in No. 22 Wake Forest’s 44-10 win over overmatched VMI he felt it.

“Oh yeah, I remembered,” said Griffis, a redshirt freshman who made his first start in college. “I’m not going to lie, and the first few plays I was like ‘Oh my gosh, I’m starting a college football game.’

“It was a dream come true for me and the first few plays didn’t really feel real and then I got hit and it was the first time in a while.”

In terms of what Griffis accomplished it was a dream start as he helped the Demon Deacons roll to 506 yards of offense.

Griffis, who has been the No. 1 quarterback in camp since Aug. 10 when Sam Hartman went down with a non-football injury, didn’t get hit much on Thursday night, and had the offense moving in Hartman-like fashion.

All he did was drive the Demon Deacons on 10 possessions and they ended up scoring on seven of them. He was 21 of 29 passing for 288 yards and three touchdowns, but more importantly didn’t come close to having a turnover and showed command of the offense.

While offensive coordinator Warren Ruggiero didn’t open up the offense much at all in run-pass option attack that made it rather easy for Griffis to ease into the job. What also helped Griffis was the effective running game led by Christian Turner (13 carries for 100 yards and two touchdowns) and Justice Ellison (13 carries for 80 yards.)

Dave Clawson, who coached in his 100th career game at Wake Forest, wasn’t too pleased with the lack of discipline when it came to penalties (7 for 69 yards). He was especially peeved at the holding penalties.

But when it came to assessing Griffis’ play there was plenty of positive vibes.

“I thought Mitch played really well,” Clawson said.

Clawson has said he believes they can win a lot of games with Griffis. There’s still no timetable on Hartman’s return but having Griffis get his feet wet on Thursday night bodes well.

“For him to get this experience and be able to play whether it’s next week or two weeks or next year it’s money in the bank,” Clawson said. “He’s now played in a football game and whatever nerves or jitters in that first start it’s out of the way. He’s a good football player.”

Maybe one of his best passes came on a third-down play in the first quarter when he found Taylor Morin the back of the end zone from 23 yards out. There was only a slight window Griffis could throw to just over Morin’s shoulder and it worked out perfectly.

Griffis made several big-time throws and seemingly got better as the game wore on.

“I was nervous, but I’m nervous before every game,” Griffis said. “It felt like a high school game and I had the same butterflies throughout the week. It all comes from my passion for the game.”

That passion for the game had a lot to do with his father, Matt, the head football coach at Broad Run High School in Northern Virginia. Matt has stepped down as the coach so he can attend more Wake Forest games this season.

“Both of my parents were here tonight,” said Griffis, whose younger brother, Brett, is a freshman quarterback with the Demon Deacons.

Morin wasn’t surprised at the success and the poise that Griffis showed. Griffis’ first start was a long time in the making since it’s his third season in the Wake Forest program.

“I heard Coach Clawson say earlier in the week at his press conference that Mitch has always prepared like he’s the No. 1 quarterback,” Morin said. “I think that’s a testament to him and I think there’s no question he was ready for this.”

Hartman, who was very much a part of the sideline in helping Griffis any way that he could, is still a presence on the team.

“Sam’s our leader and Sam’s our guy and this is his team,” Griffis said. “He’s very encouraging and very helpful. He’s probably started over 30 games and he’s been there so he’s helped me through this whole process.”

The process is underway now for Griffis, who has some game experience he can now lean on. He'll need to lean on that as the Demon Deacons play on Saturday at Vanderbilt.

As for proving something to others now that he’s had some success, Griffis shook his head: “No sir, I was just wanted to do my job. Again, this is Sam’s team and when’s back I’ll be ready to support him.”