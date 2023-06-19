More late magic for Wake Forest leads to CWS victory over LSU

Bennett Lee's eighth-inning single drove Danny Corona home with the tie-breaking run, and Wake Forest rallied for the second straight game and beat LSU, 3-2, in the College World Series on Monday night.

Having matched the score of its victory over Stanford which opened Wake's run in Omaha, the Demon Deacons (54-10) advance to a Wednesday matchup with either LSU (49-16) or Tennessee. The loser of that game goes home. The Vols stayed alive earlier on Monday by beating Stanford, 6-4, knocking the Cardinal out of the field.

Once again, the Demon Deacon bats were kept in check for much of the game, this time because LSU's Ty Lyons was keeping them knotted up, but when he faltered in the sixth inning, Wake Forest tied the game, then got another eighth-inning gift.

Corona doubled down the right-field line and could be heard screaming as he stood on second base. After meeting with batting coach Bill Cilento, Lee singled between the third baseman and the shortstop to drive Corona home.

Cam Minacci pitched a perfect ninth to pick up the victory. LSU reliever Thatcher Hurd took the loss.

Lyons, with a fastball consistently topping 90 mph, tied up the Wake Forest bats through the first five innings. Lyons collected 10 strikeouts in that stretch. Wake Forest starter Josh Hartle essentially held off the LSU offense himself, but two fielding miscues created a chance for the Tigers to take command, albeit a small edge.

Hartle left after six innings. He finished with nine strikeouts, setting the Wake Forest single-season mark.

After successive walks from Hartle with one out in the second inning, Wake Forest pitching coach Corey Muscara went to the mound. After he returned to the dugout, Hartle got Brayden Jobert to hit into a double play to quash the threat.

Hartle gave up another one-out walk in the third and it opened another door for the Tigers, who seized the moment. Josh Pearson moved to second on a wild pitch, and after a strikeout, came home to score on a Tommy White single on which he moved to second when Wake centerfielder Tommy Hawke misplayed the ball. Tré Morgan hit a fly ball to left field that Adam Cecere lost in the sun, leading to a triple and driving White home for a 2-0 lead for LSU.

Wake Forest didn't get its first hit until the fourth inning, when Pierce Bennett singled to right. Lyons shook it off and proceeded to strike out Nick Kurtz, Brock Wilken and Justin Johnson to put the Demon Deacons away for the moment.

The next threat for the Deacs came in the sixth. Lyons gave up walks to Hawke and Bennett, and when he walked Kurtz to load the bases, the LSU ace was done. His departure ignited the "Wake! Forest!" cheers from the loyal fans whose presence at Charles Schwab Field was dwarfed in a sea of purple and gold LSU faithful.

Wilken then hit Hurd's 1-0 pitch back past him for a single to send Hawke home. Johnson grounded into a double play that brought Bennett home with the tying run. Corona, Saturday's hero in the Stanford game, was hit by a pitch to re-load the bases. But Cecere, hoping to make amends for the fielding issue, struck out. Lucas Costello replaced him in a well shaded left field in the seventh.

Wake Forest stranded runners in the bottom of the seventh and LSU responded in the top of the eighth. Morgan doubled down the right-field line off reliever Michael Massey, and Justin Johnson's fielding error allowed Hayden Travinski to reach. Gavin Dugas grounded to Wilken, who threw out Morgan in a close play at the plate that was confirmed after a review. Minacci came in after the play and got a double-play ball to shut down the Tigers.

Back came Wake Forest, and its eighth-inning magic continued.