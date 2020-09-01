I was starting to wonder if we’d get to do one of these.
It’s always a fun little tradition at ACC media days to share preseason All-ACC picks. The league typically opens the voting window a few days before we convene in Charlotte and it ends on the final media day.
But with the cancellation of media days, I figured the All-ACC ballots had just kind of fallen by the wayside. Alas, the deadline was 5 p.m. Tuesday (#onaTuesday).
The preseason All-ACC team and predicted order of finish will be unveiled during ACC Network’s “Packer and Durham” at 9 a.m. Friday. Until then …
Here’s the preseason All-ACC ballot I filed this week:
Offense
QB – Trevor Lawrence, Clemson
RB – Travis Etienne, Clemson
RB – Javian Hawkins, Lou.
WR – Tamorrion Terry, FSU
WR – Dyami Brown, UNC
WR – Tutu Atwell, Lou.
TE – Brevin Jordan, UM
OT – Ikem Ekwonu, N.C. State
OT – Liam Eichenberg, ND
OG – Zion Johnson, BC
OG – Aaron Banks, ND
C – Jimmy Morrissey, Pitt.
All-purpose – Michael Carter, UNC
K – Nick Sciba, WF
My take: Picks kind of got harder as you go down the list, Atwell and Sciba excluded. I’d be shocked if anybody else appears at QB or running back. I’ll say this here: I think there’s about a 50% chance David Bailey of Boston College winds up on the first-team at running back at the end of the season.
Terry and Atwell were the sure things at receiver and there obviously would’ve been another. But Brown takes what would have been Sage Surratt’s spot because of his explosive 20.3 yards-per-catch average last season.
Ekwonu is the highest-rated returning offensive tackle in the league (per PFF) and is just a sophomore.
And now we get to the Notre Dame portion of the ballot. The Irish’s entire offensive line returns, anchored by Eichenberg and Banks on the left side.
Defense
DE – Boogie Basham, WF
DE – Patrick Jones II, Pitt.
DT – Marvin Wilson, FSU
DT – Tyler Davis, Clemson
LB – Chazz Surratt, UNC
LB – Max Richardson, BC
LB – Rayshard Ashby, VT
CB – Asante Samuel Jr., FSU
CB – Derion Kendrick, Clemson
S – Andre Cisco, Syr.
S – Paris Ford, Pitt.
P – Oscar Bradburn, VT
Return specialist – Damond Philyaw-Johnson, Duke
My take: This is the side that lost more would-be selections to opt outs … and ya know, you wouldn’t know it if you’ve been in a coma for the last five weeks.
The defensive line is ridiculously talented — Basham had 11 sacks last year, Jones had 8.5 along with 18 QB hurries, Wilson was the ACC’s best defensive tackle a year ago and still is, and Davis is a budding star for the No. 1 team in the country.
The linebackers were three of the top four tacklers in the league last season.
Cisco has 12 interceptions in the last two years, while Ford is only one half of the best safety duo in the league (Damar Hamlin was tough to leave off of this ballot).
Player of the Year
Travis Etienne, Clemson
My take: He’s won it the last two years with a combined 3,782 yards and 49 touchdowns, yet somehow still winds up underrated because the conversation with Clemson so often focuses on its QB.
Predicted order of finish
1. Clemson
2. Notre Dame
3. UNC
4. Louisville
5. Virginia Tech
6. Pitt.
7. Miami
8. Virginia
9. FSU
10. N.C. State
11. Wake Forest
12. Duke
13. Boston College
14. Syracuse
15. Georgia Tech
My take: Clemson gets company in its weight class for the first time since 2016 with Notre Dame’s temporary addition. I think the Tigers will have roles and strengths figured out by the Nov. 7 game in South Bend, though.
The middle gets murky really after the top two — you could make a case for any of North Carolina, Louisville, Virginia Tech or Pitt. to be the third-best team in the league. The fun part is that three of those teams play Notre Dame and could work their way into the ACC championship game.
I was ready to throw Virginia to the bottom of this poll because of how much Bryce Perkins meant to that team last year. Despite not having him, the Cavaliers do return six of their top seven tacklers from last year’s Orange Bowl team.
Wake Forest has way too many question marks offensively to put them in the upper or even middle echelon of the league.
N.C. State benefits from the easiest schedule in the league, dodging Clemson and Notre Dame.
Man, as much of a fan as I am of doing away with divisions, it’s a lot easier to do predicted order of finish for two seven-team sets than one 15-team blob.
