There’s news seemingly every hour of a new player (or players) opting out of the season, so let’s get this done while these players are still slated to play this season.
Here’s my preseason All-America team:
Offense
QB – Justin Fields, Ohio State
RB – Travis Etienne, Clemson
RB – Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State
OT – Penei Sewell, Oregon
OG – Wyatt Davis, Ohio State
C – Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma
OG – Trey Smith, Tennessee
OT – Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
TE – Pat Freiermuth, Penn State
WR – Ja’Marr Chase, LSU
WR – DeVonta Smith, Alabama
All-purpose player – Kenny Gainwell, Memphis
K – Nick Sciba, Wake Forest
My take: Not sure there’s much controversy beyond the QB selection.
I took Fields for his ridiculously efficient numbers last season — 51 total touchdowns, three interceptions. This is where — you might have seen me mention this before — I wish we had more clarity when voting for these things if we’re voting based on past success or projected success. Lawrence is bound to put up better numbers playing 10-plus one in the ACC than Fields will have in the Big Ten. But I went mostly with past success and established results.
Several of these guys — Sewell and Chase immediately come to mind — could opt out. I think it’ll be a similar landscape as players who choose not play in bowls, i.e. the players who can win a championship will play, with every other player seemingly locked in as a first-, second- or third-round pick could sit out.
Sciba has missed one kick — field goals or PATs — in Wake Forest’s last 22 games. As accuracy of college (and pro, for that matter) kickers dwindles, the Deacons have the most-accurate kicker in the country.
Defense
DE – Kayvon Thibodeaux
DT – Marvin Wilson, FSU
DT – Jaylen Twyman, Pitt
DE – Boogie Basham, WF
LB – Nick Bolton, Missouri
LB – Chazz Surratt, UNC
LB – Hamilcar Rashed Jr., Oregon State
CB – Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
S – Richard LeCounte, Georgia
S – Paris Ford, Pitt
CB – Shaun Wade, Ohio State
P – Max Duffy, Kentucky
My take: Gregory Rousseau of Miami and Micah Parsons of Penn State were two of the first names I typed when I made this template, and they both opted out this week.
The ACC has a bevy of talented defensive linemen, so it shouldn’t be a shock to see three of the four D-linemen on here come from the league.
Surratt is a shooting star, having had an All-ACC season as a first-time linebacker a season ago.
Stingley was the easiest pick after a sensational freshman season for the reigning champs.
