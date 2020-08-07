WakeFootball

Wake Forest's Nick Sciba has made 35 of his last 36 field goal attempts, dating back to the 2018 season. 

 Andrew Dye/Journal

There’s news seemingly every hour of a new player (or players) opting out of the season, so let’s get this done while these players are still slated to play this season.

Here’s my preseason All-America team:

Offense

QB – Justin Fields, Ohio State

RB – Travis Etienne, Clemson

RB – Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State

OT – Penei Sewell, Oregon

OG – Wyatt Davis, Ohio State

C – Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma

OG – Trey Smith, Tennessee

OT – Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

TE – Pat Freiermuth, Penn State

WR – Ja’Marr Chase, LSU

WR – DeVonta Smith, Alabama

All-purpose player – Kenny Gainwell, Memphis

K – Nick Sciba, Wake Forest

My take: Not sure there’s much controversy beyond the QB selection.

I took Fields for his ridiculously efficient numbers last season — 51 total touchdowns, three interceptions. This is where — you might have seen me mention this before — I wish we had more clarity when voting for these things if we’re voting based on past success or projected success. Lawrence is bound to put up better numbers playing 10-plus one in the ACC than Fields will have in the Big Ten. But I went mostly with past success and established results.

Several of these guys — Sewell and Chase immediately come to mind — could opt out. I think it’ll be a similar landscape as players who choose not play in bowls, i.e. the players who can win a championship will play, with every other player seemingly locked in as a first-, second- or third-round pick could sit out.

Sciba has missed one kick — field goals or PATs — in Wake Forest’s last 22 games. As accuracy of college (and pro, for that matter) kickers dwindles, the Deacons have the most-accurate kicker in the country.

Defense

DE – Kayvon Thibodeaux

DT – Marvin Wilson, FSU

DT – Jaylen Twyman, Pitt

DE – Boogie Basham, WF

LB – Nick Bolton, Missouri

LB – Chazz Surratt, UNC

LB – Hamilcar Rashed Jr., Oregon State

CB – Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

S – Richard LeCounte, Georgia

S – Paris Ford, Pitt

CB – Shaun Wade, Ohio State

P – Max Duffy, Kentucky

My take: Gregory Rousseau of Miami and Micah Parsons of Penn State were two of the first names I typed when I made this template, and they both opted out this week.

The ACC has a bevy of talented defensive linemen, so it shouldn’t be a shock to see three of the four D-linemen on here come from the league.

Surratt is a shooting star, having had an All-ACC season as a first-time linebacker a season ago.

Stingley was the easiest pick after a sensational freshman season for the reigning champs.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments