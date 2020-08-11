Ohio State-Preseason Camp Football

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields accounted for 51 touchdowns last season. 

 The Associated Press

Well this seems meaningless.

But let’s get this filed and posted before whatever #onaTuesday brings. I don’t have any MAC or Mountain West teams in here, so it’s even relevant.

For now.

Here’s my initial top 25 for the season:

1. Ohio State

Last season: 13-1, lost to Clemson 29-23 in CFP semifinal

First game: at Illinois (Sept. 3)

2. Clemson

Last season: 14-1, lost to LSU 42-25 in national championship

First game: at Wake Forest on Sept. 12

3. Alabama

Last season: 11-2, beat Michigan 35-16 in Citrus Bowl

First game: TBD

4. Penn State

Last season: 11-2, beat Memphis 53-39 in Cotton Bowl

First game: vs. Northwestern on Sept. 5

5. Georgia

Last season: 12-2, beat Baylor 26-14 in Sugar Bowl

First game: TBD

My take: The usual suspects. I don’t know how to introduce parity into college football, but man, sometimes it gets mundane to put the same five teams at the top of the poll.

But I’m just not sure how to avoid putting these teams in the top five. And I think I’ll probably have Penn State higher than most — but eight returning starters on offense, including budding star Journey Brown, give me faith in James Franklin’s team.

You know who Georgia’s QB is, and he’ll join a young offense that should at least have the luxury of leaning on an extremely talented defense — at least until it gets rolling.

6. Oklahoma

Last season: 12-2, lost to LSU 63-28 in CFP semifinal

First game: TBD

7. LSU

Last season: 15-0, beat Clemson 42-25 in national championship

First game: TBD

8. Notre Dame

Last season: 11-2, beat Iowa State 33-9 in Camping World Bowl

First game: vs. Duke on Sept. 12

9. Oklahoma State

Last season: 8-5, lost to Texas A&M 24-21 in Texas Bowl

First game: vs. Tulsa on Sept. 12

10. Florida

Last season: 11-2, beat Virginia 36-28 in Orange Bowl

First game: TBD

My take: No Joe Burrow and basically just a receiver (Ja’Marr Chase) and a cornerback (Derek Stingley Jr.) as the proven stars — but I don’t think LSU falls off too much.

Oklahoma plugs in the next Heisman finalist in Spencer Rattler, while Oklahoma State returns a sophomore QB alongside what’s probably the best running back-receiver duo in the country (Chuba Hubbard and Tylan Wallace).

Notre Dame might be perennially overrated, but at least it’ll boost the ACC’s preseason outlook for a year.

11. Oregon

Last season: 12-2, beat Wisconsin 28-27 in Rose Bowl

First game: vs. Colorado on Sept. 26

12. Texas A&M

Last season: 8-5, beat Oklahoma State 24-21 in Texas Bowl

First game: TBD

13. Texas

Last season: 8-5, beat Utah 38-10 in Alamo Bowl

First game: vs. South Florida on Sept. 5

14. North Carolina

Last season: 7-6, beat Temple 55-13 in Military Bowl

First game: vs. Syracuse on Sept. 12

15. Auburn

Last season: 9-4, lost to Minnesota 31-24 in Outback Bowl

First game: TBD

My take: Oregon’s hot name is offensive tackle Penei Sewell — and then every other team in this batch has a QB worth knowing.

In order, Kellen Mond, Sam Ehlinger, Sam Howell and Bo Nix — I’d label them all either dark horse or good value picks for the Heisman.

16. Wisconsin

Last season: 10-4, lost to Oregon 28-27 in Rose Bowl

First game: vs. Indiana on Sept. 4

17. Memphis

Last season: 12-2, lost to Penn State 53-39 in Cotton Bowl

First game: vs. Arkansas State on Sept. 5

18. USC

Last season: 8-5, lost to Iowa 49-24 in Holiday Bowl

First game: at UCLA on Sept. 26

19. Virginia Tech

Last season: 8-5, lost to Kentucky 37-30 in the Belk Bowl (pour some mayo out)

First game: vs. N.C. State on Sept. 12

20. Appalachian State

Last season: 13-1, beat UAB 31-17 in New Orleans Bowl

First game: TBD

My take: Decent variety of teams here — the first two G5 teams, two programs that pride themselves on being hard-nosed … and then there’s USC.

Memphis has another electrifying, do-it-all running back with Kenny Gainwell. App State just wants to have a few dance partners.

It’ll be interesting to see if Virginia Tech’s identity over the last two months of 2019 becomes Justin Fuente’s staple.

21. Michigan

Last season: 9-4, lost to Alabama 35-16 in Citrus Bowl

First game: vs. Purdue on Sept. 5

22. UCF

Last season: 10-3, beat Marshall 48-25 in Gasparilla Bowl

First game: at FIU on Sept. 12

23. Minnesota

Last season: 11-2, beat Auburn 31-24 in Outback Bowl

First game: at Michigan State on Sept. 5

24. Iowa State

Last season: 7-6, lost to Notre Dame 33-9 in Camping World Bowl

First game: vs. South Dakota on Sept. 5

25. Tennessee

Last season: 8-5, beat Indiana 23-22 in Gator Bowl

First game: TBD

My take: Maybe I dropped Minnesota too far after Rashod Bateman opted out … but he was so dynamic for the Gophers last year.

I’m a sucker for Iowa State and Brock Purdy — I think he’s one of the most underrated QBs in the country, and if he played at a traditional power he’d be in the early top-10 Heisman lists.

Tennessee back? Maybe we’ll find out*.

* probably not. Cheers.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments