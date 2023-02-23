Wake Forest’s late-season drive to get to the NCAA Tournament hit a bump in Raleigh on Wednesday night.

N.C. State shot a blistering 58% on its way to a 90-74 win on a night the program celebrated its 40th anniversary of the 1982-83 NCAA championship team at PNC Arena.

The Demon Deacons kept it close in the first half by shooting 80% up until about the four-minute mark before halftime.

Guard Jarkel Joiner scored 29 points, had four rebounds, two steals and two assists to lead the way for the Wolfpack (22-7, 12-6 ACC). Center D.J. Burns added 21 points and five rebounds as the Demon Deacons (17-11, 9-8) had no answer for him on the inside.

Terquavion Smith helped out with 13 points, five rebounds and three assists and Casey Morsell had 10 points and three rebounds.

Coach Steve Forbes of the Demon Deacons said the Wolfpack will do some damage in the NCAA Tournament.

“They are very athletic, their guards are really quick with their feet and they’re physical,” Forbes said. “They kind of wore us down after both teams stopped playing horse out there and they started playing a basketball game. We were really impressed with the way Joiner moves his feet.”

Tyree Appleby led the Demon Deacons with 19 points, three rebounds and four assists before he fouled out. Cameron Hildreth and Andrew Carr each had 13 points and Damari Monsanto, who went out with a knee injury late in the first half, added nine points. Monsanto had to be helped off the court and he did not return for the second half.

The Demon Deacons shot 52% from the field but couldn’t match the Wolfpack in the second half. The Wolfpack led just 52-46 at halftime.

Coach Kevin Keatts of the Wolfpack said he’s enjoyed this week because several of the players from that 1983 team have been around the program.

“Today for me was a very special game,” Keatts said. “Having the ‘83 team just back for the last couple of days has been great. They came to practice (Tuesday) and were able to share some knowledge. And (Tuesday night) I was able to to a dinner and we had some great conversations.

“We want to win every game, but I wanted (the ’83 team) to get the perfect experience and that was us getting this game. Give our players credit because we needed this win for us but it was just a very special night.”

For the Demon Deacons, who will play at Joel Coliseum against Notre Dame at 7 p.m. on Saturday night, they have three regular-season games left. They’ll have to make a run in the ACC Tournament in Greensboro if they want to be considered for the NCAA Tournament.

“We did a really poor job handling the ball,” Forbes said. “I have to give N.C. State credit for that some, but we don’t get enough shots when we turn the ball over like that because we don’t turn people over a lot so it puts us in a tough situation. So that hurt us.”

Carr said when Monsanto went down late in the first half the Wolfpack got a dunk on the other end and that was a big momentum swing.

“Credit to them they were hitting shots,” Carr said about the first half. “And with our offense when we are getting shots to the rim we can score a lot of points. But when you give up 52 points in a half that’s not a good recipe for success.”