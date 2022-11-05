N.C. State beats Wake Forest 30-21 in Raleigh on Saturday night

No. 22 N.C. State continued to take advantage of its home field in a 30-21 win on Saturday night in Raleigh over No. 21 Wake Forest. It was the Wolfpack's 16th straight home victory.

It was the Demon Deacons second straight loss as their offense could never get on track against the top-ranked defense in the ACC.

The Demon Deacons closed the Wolfpack lead to 27-21 with 6:54 to play after Sam Hartman hit A.T. Perry for a 29-yard touchdown pass. On the 99-yard drive the Demon Deacons twice converted on fourth down, which included the touchdown catch which was on fourth down.

However, on the ensuing series freshman quarterback MJ Morris put together a drive that ended on a Chris Dunn field goal to give the Wolfpack a nine-point lead with 2:54 left.

Hartman could not get the Demon Deacons any closer and on a fourth-down play with 1:05 left on an incomplete pass gave the ball back to the Wolfpack as it ran out the clock.

Three observations

1. Wake Forest was without star defensive end Rondell Bothroyd who was battling an ankle injury he suffered last week in the loss to Louisville. Because of Bothroyd’s absence Jasheen Davis and Kendron Wayman got more playing time. Wayman had an early-game sack on quarterback MJ Morris to help pin the Wolfpack deep in its own territory.

2. The Wolfpack took a page out of what Louisville did a week ago as it applied constant pressure to quarterback Sam Hartman. In just about every obvious passing situation’s the Wolfpack blitzed as Hartman was under duress a lot. Even when a running back stayed in to block it wasn’t enough to hold down the Wolfpack’s blitzing linebackers and secondary.

3. Wake Forest’s running game had nowhere to go against N.C. State’s veteran defense. There were very few slow mesh plays that worked mostly because it was obvious Sam Hartman wasn’t going to handoff the ball to his running backs. The Demon Deacons had just 17 yards rushing on 25 carries. One of the big keys to the success of one of the highest-scoring offenses in the ACC is being balanced between the run and the pass and that wasn’t the case on Saturday.

Stars

Wake Forest

QB Sam Hartman: 29 of 48 for 397 yards with 2 touchdowns and three interceptions.

WR Taylor Morin: 4 catches for 56 yards and one touchdown.

WR A.T. Perry: 12 catches for 159 yards with one touchdown.

LB Ryan Smenda: 16 tackles.

DB Chelen Garnes: 8 tackles.

N.C. State

QB MJ Morris: 18 of 28 passing for 210 yards and three touchdowns along with 19 carries for 43 yards.

RB Thomas Thayer: 8 catches for 79 yards.

WR Keyon Lesane: 3 catches 71 yards and one touchdown.

LB Isaiah Moore: 10 tackles, one sack and one pass breakup.

LB Drake Thomas: 8 tackles and two sacks.

K Chris Dunn: 33, 51 and 25 yard field goals.

What they're saying

“It’s feels great just knowing that everybody executed and all did our jobs and played like a team,” quarterback MJ Morris said about his first career start.

“After the first quarter he was great,” Coach Dave Doeren of N.C. State said about his quarterback, MJ Morris. “He settled down and we had some deep shots early and he’s excited and understandably so but he got in the mode and started dishing it to his guys.”

“It was a hard fought game and they outplayed us,” Coach Dave Clawson of Wake Forest said. “They made more plays, we turned the ball over too often and our guys battled for all 60 minutes. That’s a really good defense so I thought we had a good week of practice and we gave good effort but I thought our execution at times was not there. We just made too many mistakes and we are a team that can’t turn the ball over.”

“I can’t get into that, but in general there just seemed to be a lack of control,” Clawson said. “I think things got out of hand. If you don’t establish those things early it’s only going to get worse and it was not good on both sides. We did some things I’m not proud of and I’m sure Dave feels the same way about his football team. At the end it was out of hand on both sides and I’m not pointing fingers. I’m responsible for what our guys did and I’m embarrassed and we’ll address that tomorrow.”

By the numbers

Saturday night’s game between the two schools was the 116th straight game in one of the longest rivalries in the country. The streak began in 1910, the second-longest streak in FBS trailing only Wisconsin-Minnesota that first played in 1906….

The ACC’s Atlantic Division has four teams that are ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 and is 13-1 against non-conference competition. The top six teams – Clemson, Syracuse, Wake Forest and N.C. State - are 17-1 against non-conference opponents….

Saturday’s game between the two ranked teams was just the third time they’ve met as ranked opponents….

When Sam Hartman hit Taylor Morin with a touchdown pass in the first half it was Hartman’s 95th career touchdown pass which tied him with N.C. State’s Philip Rivers. Hartman is in good shape to catch ACC leader Tajh Boyd of Clemson who had 107 touchdown passes….

N.C. State won its 16th straight at Carter-Finley Stadium going back to the 2020 season….

Saturday’s night’s game in Raleigh was the fifth sellout this season for the Wolfpack, the most sellouts since 2003 when it sold out all six home games….

Freshman quarterback MJ Morris made the start on Saturday and became the first true freshman to start at N.C. State since Philip Rivers on Sept. 2, 2000….

Next week

Wake Forest (6-3, 2-3 ACC) will play host to North Carolina on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on ACC Network.

N.C. State (7-2, 3-2) will play host to Boston College at 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network.