N.C. State-Wake Forest game nearing a sellout as important ACC game looms on Saturday

Wake Forest’s football game against N.C. State, set for Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Truist Field, will likely be a sellout.

The school announced on Thursday morning that fewer than 500 tickets remained.

Wake Forest has not had two sellouts in a season since 2017 (Florida State and N.C. State). The back-to-back sellouts, including the Duke game on Oct. 30 (31,613), would be the first since the 2006 season. In that season, Wake saw back-to-back sellouts with the Nov. 4 game against Boston College (32,633) and the Nov. 18 Virginia Tech matchup (36,723).

In 2006, the Demon Deacons were on their way to winning the ACC championship.

The Deacons are in control of winning the Atlantic Division and getting to the Dec. 4 ACC championship game in Charlotte. Chasing them, however, is the N.C. State Wolfpack, in second place.

Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson didn’t sugarcoat how big Saturday’s game will be.

“This is a really big game and certainly as big of a game as I can remember coaching in my time here,” Clawson said this week. “We’ve been here eight years, and we’ve never been in this position in November. It’s hard to get to this point, and we are very excited for the opportunity that we have.”

