Coach Steve Forbes landed his first pledge of the Class of 2021 on Wednesday night with Robert McCray V. 

 The Associated Press

Robert McCray V, a guard from Columbia, S.C., became the first pledge of Coach Steve Forbes’ first full recruiting class with an announcement that he’ll attend Wake Forest on Wednesday night.

McCray, a rising senior at A.C. Flora High School, made the announcement via Instagram.

Wake Forest’s new coaching staff offered McCray, a 6-3, 170-pounder, on May 4, only a few days after Forbes was announced as Wake Forest’s coach. The two assistant coaches that Forbes brought with him from East Tennessee State — BJ McKie and Brooks Savage — both have strong ties to the state of South Carolina.

According to 247sports.com, McCray also held offers from Florida, College of Charleston, East Carolina and South Florida, among others.

The Deacons still have one open scholarship for next season, and then will have at least three more scholarships open after the season, as graduate transfers Jonah Antonio, Ian DuBose and Jalen Johnson all only have one season of eligibility.

