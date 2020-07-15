Robert McCray V, a guard from Columbia, S.C., became the first pledge of Coach Steve Forbes’ first full recruiting class with an announcement that he’ll attend Wake Forest on Wednesday night.
McCray, a rising senior at A.C. Flora High School, made the announcement via Instagram.
Wake Forest’s new coaching staff offered McCray, a 6-3, 170-pounder, on May 4, only a few days after Forbes was announced as Wake Forest’s coach. The two assistant coaches that Forbes brought with him from East Tennessee State — BJ McKie and Brooks Savage — both have strong ties to the state of South Carolina.
According to 247sports.com, McCray also held offers from Florida, College of Charleston, East Carolina and South Florida, among others.
The Deacons still have one open scholarship for next season, and then will have at least three more scholarships open after the season, as graduate transfers Jonah Antonio, Ian DuBose and Jalen Johnson all only have one season of eligibility.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Hmm, so this kid's 'skillset' is basically along the lines of Division II, given his other offers? Coach isn't off to a good start. Might have better success having open tryouts for future players.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.