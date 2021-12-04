Newcomer Walton helps Deacons beat Hokies

"I was just finding my spaces," Walton said. "Big credit to my teammates for getting the ball to me. They were finding me when I was open. That was the big factor from me."

Walton, who played in 55 Pac-12 Conference regular-season and tournament games during his three seasons at Colorado, got a good dose of ACC road game distractions in his conference debut.

Before coming to Cassell Coliseum, the biggest crowd the Deacons had played in front of was 4,359 in a 87-75 home win over Western Carolina on Nov. 12 (less than half of Saturday’s announced attendance). Since then, Wake had not seen an crowd greater than 3,554.

Already fired up from their traditional pregame sing-along of Metallica’s 'Enter Sandman," the Hokies also introduced new football coach Brent Pry during the first media timeout.

Walton said all of this was considered as they prepared.

"We've been working a long time for this," Walton said. "Since everyone all of us got together in the summer. And we told each other at every practice, we knew we'd be prepared for it. I'm just glad we were able to display it the way we did against a good Virginia Tech team."