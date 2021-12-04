Newcomer Walton helps Deacons beat Hokies

BLACKSBURG, Va. — When ACC men's basketball play began for Wake Forest on Saturday, Dallas Walton was prepared.
How prepared? The 7-foot transfer from Colorado had his best game to date as a Demon Deacon as well as one of his best college games ever.
In Wake's 80-61 win over Virginia Tech in front of 8,925 fired-up Hokies fans, Walton played a big part in sending the home crowd home disappointed, making five of his first six field goal attempts and scoring 17 points — two behind leading scoring Daivien Williamson.
"He had a great all-around game — not only on offense, but he did a great job defensively," Wake coach Steve Forbes said of Walton, who had been averaging 5.8 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in the Deacons' first eight games. "... He played with great patience on offense. He used his length. I thought I had screwed him up as a free-throw shooter. ... But he made both of his free throws today. I thought his length bothered those guys inside defensively and I thought he showed great patience to make shots."
Four players finished in double figures in a game Forbes considered one of the best he's seen his team play. Walton said he felt the same way and said most of his success came as a result of reacting to what his teammates were doing on the floor.
"I was just finding my spaces," Walton said. "Big credit to my teammates for getting the ball to me. They were finding me when I was open. That was the big factor from me."
Walton, who played in 55 Pac-12 Conference regular-season and tournament games during his three seasons at Colorado, got a good dose of ACC road game distractions in his conference debut.
Before coming to Cassell Coliseum, the biggest crowd the Deacons had played in front of was 4,359 in a 87-75 home win over Western Carolina on Nov. 12 (less than half of Saturday’s announced attendance). Since then, Wake had not seen an crowd greater than 3,554.
Already fired up from their traditional pregame sing-along of Metallica’s 'Enter Sandman," the Hokies also introduced new football coach Brent Pry during the first media timeout.
Walton said all of this was considered as they prepared.
"We've been working a long time for this," Walton said. "Since everyone all of us got together in the summer. And we told each other at every practice, we knew we'd be prepared for it. I'm just glad we were able to display it the way we did against a good Virginia Tech team."
So how does ACC basketball compare to Pacific-12 hoops? It's only been one game, so Walton is still learning, but there was one similarity immediately noticeable — intensity.
"Even when you're preparing for play in different leagues, it's still high-level basketball," Walton said. "Whether you're in the Pac-12, ACC or Big Ten, when you're playing a high-level team like that, your mistakes and margin of error becomes very small. When you're playing a low- or mid-level team, you can make those mistakes and still be all right.
"But when you're playing high-level basketball against a Power 5 school, the margin of error is small. And you realize that during the game."