Nick Andersen, a freshman walk-on defensive back, continues to impress at Wake Forest

“For me, no different than anything that I’ve been doing my whole life and the whole basis of hard work. Why just come in and be a guy that sits on the sidelines?” Andersen said about his thought process coming in as a walk-on. “Why not compete and help the team, so that was my mentality.”

Soccer was his first love

It was at the start of his sophomore year in high school that Andersen decided football would be his sport over soccer. He loved soccer and being in the midfield as he organized teammates, but he also took those skills, not to mention the footwork, to the football field.

Boogie Basham, a senior defensive end, said he could hear Andersen making calls early in camp. “I’ve just kind of always been a vocal player,” Andersen said.

As for when Andersen knew he would make an impact, there wasn't a singular moment.

“Just working through camp and working my way from the younger group then to the three’s, then the two’s, and once I felt I could play nothing was going to hold me back,” Andersen said.