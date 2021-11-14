Nine different players catch at least one pass to help Wake Forest's offense stay in the fast lane

Stewart had three catches for 51 yards and A.T. Perry, who has been consistent all season, led the way with five catches for 73 yards and a first-half touchdown.

“On the receivers’ side of the ball with Coach (Kevin) Higgins harps on the details all week,” Stewart said. “All the guys stepped up like Ke’Shawun Williams and Taylor Morin. We are praying for (Roberson) to get healthy soon, but I’m just glad the guys were able to step up.”

Morin was moved into the slot receiver when Roberson went down and he had three catches for 44 yards. Tight end Blake Whiteheart had two catches for 26 yards and Williams made a good catch for 34 yards. Freshman Jahmal Banks also had a big catch.

Running back Justice Ellison also did his part with a 4-yard touchdown catch on a great miss-direction play where he floated out to the right and was wide open for the easy touchdown. That touchdown sealed the game for the Deacons and came with 1:47 to go.

Ellison also scored two touchdowns rushing doing an outstanding job on replacing the injured Christian Beal-Smith who didn't dress for the game.

Clawson lamented the fact that there were a lot of dropped balls and Hartman had three interceptions after having just five in the first eight games.