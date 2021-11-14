Nine different players catch at least one pass to help Wake Forest's offense stay in the fast lane

Brandon Chapman, a sixth-year senior for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, may have saved his best for last at Truist Field.
Chapman, a tight end, was one of many players who was needed to make clutch catch after clutch catch on Saturday night in the Demon Deacons 45-42 win over N.C. State. With Jaquarii Robeson out in the first half after suffering an injury it was left to others to fill the void.
Quarterback Sam Hartman was confident those receivers would deliver.
Offensive coordinator Warren Ruggiero kept adjusting to whatever the Wolfpack’s defense was doing and most of it worked. Now there were some dropped passes, something Coach Dave Clawson said was unusual for his team but there were also guys like Chapman who made the right plays.
“This was definitely something really special and I’m glad we could get the win,” said Chapman who had four catches all sea-son but had three on Saturday night that included his first touchdown catch of his career.
Chapman is mostly known for his blocking ability but when called on to do more he was ready.
“It’s a solid game plan every week that Coach R puts in,” Chapman said. “It just so happen that I was the guy to make those key catches and that’s just how it goes sometimes.”
Hartman wound up completing passes to nine different players including Donald Stewart, another senior playing in his final home game.
Stewart had three catches for 51 yards and A.T. Perry, who has been consistent all season, led the way with five catches for 73 yards and a first-half touchdown.
“On the receivers’ side of the ball with Coach (Kevin) Higgins harps on the details all week,” Stewart said. “All the guys stepped up like Ke’Shawun Williams and Taylor Morin. We are praying for (Roberson) to get healthy soon, but I’m just glad the guys were able to step up.”
Morin was moved into the slot receiver when Roberson went down and he had three catches for 44 yards. Tight end Blake Whiteheart had two catches for 26 yards and Williams made a good catch for 34 yards. Freshman Jahmal Banks also had a big catch.
Running back Justice Ellison also did his part with a 4-yard touchdown catch on a great miss-direction play where he floated out to the right and was wide open for the easy touchdown. That touchdown sealed the game for the Deacons and came with 1:47 to go.
Ellison also scored two touchdowns rushing doing an outstanding job on replacing the injured Christian Beal-Smith who didn't dress for the game.
Clawson lamented the fact that there were a lot of dropped balls and Hartman had three interceptions after having just five in the first eight games.
“But when we had to make plays at the end, those guys made it and I really thought Donald Stewart stepped up and made some really big plays for us,” Clawson said. “Brandon Chapman made some huge plays one for a touchdown. And for the third-down conversions and you know Justice Ellison made that catch for a touchdown so that was big.”
The Deacons did very well on third-down conversions going 10 for 19 and keeping drives alive.
Hartman didn’t have his best game missing a few wide open receivers but he was 20 for 47 passing for 290 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for a touchdown, but reiterated after the game he was confident in throwing to so many different players.
“It wasn’t a pretty game by any means,” Hartman said. “There were some mistakes on my end so I’m not happy with that. But it’s football in November and it’s a championship game and I’m proud of the guys sticking to it.”
Hartman said the message all season has been they are two-deep at every position.
“They can go get the ball and make plays and make plays after they catch the ball and it’s such an honor to be in my position and be able to work with those guys,” Hartman said.
