No. 10 Virginia ends Wake Forest win streak

Wake Forest played 35 minutes of great basketball on Saturday, but it was five horrible minutes midway through the first half that doomed the Deacons in a 76-67 loss to No. 10 Virginia in Joel Coliseum.

The Deacons had their four-game winning streak abruptly stopped when Virginia scored 17 unanswered points in a 22-1 run that started midway through the first half. Wake Forest, 14-6 overall and 6-3 in the ACC, spent the rest of the game trying to climb out of that hole. The Deacons cut their deficit to a single point with 7:38 to play and were down 71-67 with 52.5 seconds left before the Cavaliers, 15-3 overall and 7-2 in conference play, hit five of six free throws in the last 40 seconds. Wake missed four shots on its last three possessions as Virginia iced its fifth straight win.

“They had us discombobulated there for a while,” said Steve Forbes, the Deacons’ head coach. “One of the most impressive things a team can do is take the air out of a crowd on the road, and they did that in the first half.

“I think they had some open shots (early) and were just missing, but when they started to get the ball to go down, they started to go, and we were playing from behind the rest of the game.

“It’s tough to do that against an elite team, and Virginia is a really good basketball team. Everybody talks about their defense, but I was worried about their offense.”

Senior guard Amaan Franklin led the Cavaliers with 25 points, and it was the damage he did from beyond the 3-point arc that hurt the Deacons. With Virginia trailing 14-12 with 11 minutes left in the first half, Franklin hit three 3-pointers and got a dunk in the Cavaliers’ 17-0 run, then, after Andrew Carr’s free throw temporarily stopped the bleeding for Wake Forest, Franklin drove for a layup and hit another 3-pointer as the Cavaliers built a 34-15 lead with 5:38 left in the half.

“I thought we got some good shots early, got some offensive rebounds, maybe we got a little 3-pointer happy at times, but all of the sudden we started shooting the ball,” said Tony Bennett, the Cavaliers’ head coach. “We had good spacing, and guys were hitting them. We kept taking quality shots; you’ve got to hit good shots.”

Virginia had hit only four of its first 16 shots before Franklin’s onslaught began. He hit from the key to tie the game at 12-12, and after Wake Forest’s Cameron Hildreth drove for a lay-up to restore the Deacons’ lead, Franklin hit a 3 from right of the key and then from the left baseline. After teammate Jayden Gardner knocked down a 3 from the left wing, Franklin hit a 3 from left of the key and took a pass from Ben Vander Plas for a dunk with 8:37 to play. Reece Beekman’s 3 from the key with 7:01 left made it 29-12, and after Carr hit one of two free throws for Wake Forest, Franklin drove for a layup and hit a 3 from the right baseline to make it 34-15 with 5:38 to play.

During Virginia’s run, the Deacons missed all seven shots they took from the field and committed a turnover.

Junior Damari Monsanto had the biggest shovel trying to dig Wake Forest out of its hole. He led the Deacons with 25 points, including seven 3-pointers, three of which started Wake’s comeback. His third bomb, with 2:17 left in the half, cut the deficit to 39-28, and the Deacons eventually pared the Cavaliers’ lead to 42-32 at intermission.

In the second half, Wake outscored Virginia 8-3 in the first 3½ minutes to make a game of it, and clamping down on the Cavaliers’ shooters, the Deacons chipped away, A 3 from Monsanto made it 57-54 with 8:57 left, and two Tyree Appleby free throws made it 57-56 with 8:33 to play. But Beekman hit two free throws and Franklin got a dunk on a pass from Kihei Clark, and Virginia was able to maintain a small, working margin.

Monsanto hit 3s at the 1:03 and 52-second mark as Wake got as close as 71-67, but Clark hit two free throws, Appleby missed a layup, Clark hit two more free throws and Monsanto missed a 3, then Franklin hit the second of two free throws with 24 seconds left for the final margin.

“I think everybody got their money’s worth today,” Forbes said. “It was a tough game. We’d love to have won it, but we’ve gotta move on. Our fight was tremendous. We played pretty good defense in the second half – not in the first half. We just couldn’t get over the hump. A good team isn’t going to let you do that. We were right there, and we had some opportunities to take the lead, but they are a very disciplined team, offensively and defensively.”

Clark and Isaac McKneely, a freshman guard who came off the bench, backed up Franklin’s scoring with 12 and 11 points, respectively, for Virginia. Besides Monsanto, Wake Forest had two players in double figures: Hildreth with 16 – including 9 of 10 from the free-throw line – and Appleby with 13, despite 4-of-16 overall shooting and 1-of-8 shooting from 3-point range.

“The first half, we were really clean, but in the second half, they upped the pressure,” Bennett said. “Maybe we were trying to attack more, but they got more aggressive and got the crowd behind them. It was a high-level, good game.”

Wake Forest goes on the road Wednesday to face Pittsburgh, then returns to Joel Coliseum next Saturday to play N.C. State. Virginia doesn’t play again until a home game next Saturday against Boston College.

PHOTOS: Wake Forest falls 76-67 to Virginia in men's basketball