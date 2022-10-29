No. 10 Wake Forest falls flat in 48-21 road loss to Louisville

Halloween isn’t until Monday but No. 10 Wake Forest found its house of horrors on Saturday afternoon in a 48-21 loss to Louisville.

Six turnovers in the third quarter, and eight overall, were too much to overcome.

Coach Dave Clawson of the Demon Deacons said earlier in the week there would be a small window for margin of error. That margin was blown out of the water with the turnovers changing the momentum. The Cardinals won their third straight game and the Demon Deacons’ had their three-game win streak snapped.

Here’s a recap of Saturday’s game that was played at Cardinal Stadium in front of nearly 40,000.

Three observations

1. For the first time, maybe all season, the offensive line for the Demon Deacons struggled to get into a groove. Quarterback Sam Hartman was sacked four times by early in the third quarter and also forced Hartman into a fumble on a sack. There have been times where Hartman might have held onto the ball too long in previous games but the Cardinals’ defensive line applied pressure the whole game. The Deacons had three straight turnovers to start the second half with an interception and two fumbles by Hartman on sacks.

2. Through seven games Wake Forest had just five turnovers the entire season. That all changed in the second half as the Demon Deacons kept turning the ball over and it changed the momentum. The Demon Deacons fell behind 34-14 in the third quarter after leading 14-13 at halftime. They had six turnovers in the third quarter as Hartman lost the ball three times on strip sacks.

3. The Demon Deacons haven’t had to face much adversity this season until now. They will have to rebound in a hurry as they travel to Raleigh on Saturday to play N.C. State. It’s never been easy to go to Louisville and it got even harder on Saturday afternoon. With one of the more veteran teams he’s had in his nine seasons Clawson will have to lean on that experience as they head to Raleigh.

Stars

Wake Forest

WR Ke’Shawn Williams: 5 catches for 67 yards

WR Jahmal Banks: 2 catches for 16 yards and one touchdown

CB A.J. Williams: 7 tackles

S Malik Mustapha: 10 tackles

S Caelan Carson: 5 tackles and one pass break up

RB Will Towns: 6 carries for 54 yards

Louisville

QB Malik Cunningham: 15 of 23 passing for 164 yards

WR Tyler Hudson: six catches for 77 yards

WR Jaelin Carter: 2 catches for 37 yards and one touchdown

What they're saying

"They won both sides of the line of scrimmage," Coach Dave Clawson of the Demon Deacons said. "I mean, that was a thorough ass kicking. And they they deserved to win the game. You know, we have a good football team. But obviously I did not have us ready to go today. When you have eight turnovers, we're always a team that has taken care of the football and we started to get loose with it against Army and then we were loose with it a (Boston College), and it bit us in the ass today."

“The third quarter was insane,” Coach Scott Satterfield of Louisville said. “I’m so proud of our defensive staff and our players. We had a low point about three or four weeks ago but since that point they have rallied. It’s a great team win.”

By the numbers

Wake Forest had just five turnovers through seven games this season but it had six turnovers, all by quarterback Sam Hartman, in the third quarter. The final turnover was a pick six as the Cardinals went up 48-14….

Wake Forest trailed 13-0 early in the game but fought back to take a 14-13 lead by halftime. In the first half the Demon Deacons got a 3-yard touchdown run from Justice Ellison and a 16-yard touchdown pass from Hartman to Jahmal Banks….

Wake Forest lost for the first time in October since the 2019 season when it lost to 19th-ranked Louisville 62-59 in Winston-Salem….

After Hartman’s sixth turnover of the third quarter Mitch Griffis replaced him to start the fourth quarter. Hartman’s six turnovers led to 35 points for the Cardinals….

This was the first time Coach Scott Satterfield of Louisville has beaten a top-10 team since his arrival….

Next week

Wake Forest (6-2 overall, 2-2 ACC) will head to Raleigh to take on N.C. State at 8 p.m. on the ACC Network.

Louisville (5-3, 3-3) will play in a nonconference game at home against James Madison at 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU.