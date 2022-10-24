No. 10 Wake Forest might not get its due. But they'll go about the business of winning football games.

“Yeah, but…”

That always seems to be the response from non-Wake Forest fans, casual college football fans or national journalists about all the team’s success.

It usually goes something like this: “That Wake Forest football team won again…. Yeah, but…”

The “Yeah, but…” is usually followed by an excuse that the opponent didn’t have this or didn’t have that, or a key player was injured or whatever. It's never about how talented — and deep — Coach Dave Clawson's ninth team in Winston-Salem has become.

Then, there’s the myth that COVID-19’s extra year of eligibility that the NCAA allowed has made the Demon Deacons so old there is gray hair in the beards of the veteran offensive line.

Clawson, after yet another victory on Saturday at Truist Field where his team dismantled Boston College 43-15, had a chance to extol the virtues of his program.

“I’m sure when all of our 35-year-old, 15th-year players graduate next year we’ll come crashing back down to earth like everyone says we will,” Clawson said with his tongue firmly planted in his cheek when asked about his talented offensive line.

Sure, that line is experienced with a combined 200-plus games, but it’s also good and makes the run-pass-option offense of coordinator Warren Ruggiero hum.

Quarterback Sam Hartman had yet another outstanding game and in 10 possessions threw for five touchdown passes and ran for another score.

“Yeah, but…”

Clawson has grown a little tired of trying to convince people that Hartman is a good player. He has 93 career touchdown passes, the third best in ACC history, and later this season Hartman will likely pass Tajh Boyd of Clemson (2010-13) who had 107 career touchdowns and is the ACC leader.

“He’s a really good quarterback,” Clawson said about the 24-year-old redshirt junior, who has 11,021 career passing yards to rank fourth in ACC history. “I just think it’s funny this year that he doesn’t get the credit he deserves. Last year he was the second-team All-ACC quarterback and the first guy (Kenny Pickett of Pitt) graduated and got drafted but somehow (Hartman) comes into this season rated by some people as the fifth-best quarterback in the ACC. That’s so disrespectful for what he’s done and what he’s accomplished.

“There’s not another quarterback in the country I’d rather have. His level of play has been so high for so long and the beauty of Sam is he doesn’t care because he just wants to win. I think it bothers me more than him.”

Clawson was referring to a story written in July on profootballnetwork.com that listed Hartman as the fifth best quarterback in the ACC as a projection for this season. On the other hand, Athlonsports.com had Hartman as the No. 1 quarterback in the ACC in an article written in July.

Hartman, who wears the chip on his shoulder most of the time, doesn’t get caught up in the noise or in this case, the lack of noise, about his talent.

“It’s Wake Forest, so what do you expect,” Hartman said of his status on a national level. “It is what it is. I’d be lying to you if I said I didn’t see it, but it’s one of those things when you start chasing rankings, touchdowns and rewards, you start missing the big picture and start missing throws. I’m just focused on getting the ball to those guys.”

Hartman said his joy comes when he sits back in his chair in the locker room after games and sees the faces of his wide receivers. And, no, he’s not sitting in a rocking chair.

“Just to see the smiles on those guys’ faces is great,” Hartman said.

It’s no surprise that Hartman gave credit to his teammates about his touchdown throws in his career. This season, despite missing the opening game against VMI with a blood clot that he had surgery on, Hartman is completing 65% of his passes and has 21 touchdown passes against three interceptions.

“A lot of really good receivers and a lot of great protection and great running backs,” Hartman said when asked about his success. “You have to look back at my career and thank Wake for sticking with me because I had some bad moments. But it’s just a lot of ‘thank yous’ that I owe a lot of people.”

Clawson said Hartman's play should be noticed on a national level.

“How he’s not being mentioned in the Heisman and all of that is beyond me,” Clawson said. “Look what he’s done….He could care less, he just wants to win.”

“Yeah, but…”

While the school announced the crowd at Truist Field at 28,000 on Saturday there were a lot of empty seats for the 3:30 p.m. game on a picture-perfect, fall afternoon. The students at Wake Forest showed up again, but by the middle of the third quarter most were gone. Maybe the expectation level where the Demon Deacons were favored by 20 points means fans know they can skip the game.

This success, 17-4 over the last two seasons and 21 straight weeks inside the Associated Press Top 25 poll, is something Hartman talks a lot about to his younger teammates.

“It always hasn’t been like this,” Hartman said. “I’m just enjoying it and realizing how lucky we are to play here and play with guys that we have and the whole coaching staff… It’s an incredible opportunity and not losing sight of that has been big.”

The consistency that the Demon Deacons have shown over the last four seasons should get noticed more, even at the ACC level. They are 6-1 overall and are bowl eligible for the seventh straight season, the second-longest streak in the ACC behind Clemson. Since the start of the 2019 season the Demon Deacons are 19-3 at home.

“This whole narrative that we are just older and experienced,” Clawson said, “and those are good things, but we have really good football players here. You don’t win as many games as we’ve had over the last few years without having talented football players.”

“Yeah, but…”

The Demon Deacons moved up to No. 10 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, and by all accounts, aren’t done yet. It’s just the second time in school history they are a top 10 team. They also got into the top 10 last season so it’s not a fluke.

In 113 seasons of playing football its the first time the Demon Deacons have been ranked in the top 10 in consecutive seasons.

“The Deacs are 6-1 - that’s all I’m concerned about,” said wide receiver Taylor Morin who had two touchdown catches on Saturday. He didn’t want to talk much about his two touchdown catches, which was no surprise.

“Yeah, but…”