No. 10 Wake Forest plays key road game on Saturday at Louisville

No. 10 Wake Forest will hit the road and play at Louisville on Saturday with plenty on the line.

Facing three ranked teams in a row after Saturday’s game with the Cardinals, there might be a tendency to peak ahead to a crucial stretch in November. The task for the Demon Deacons, however, is to finish off October with a victory.

Coach Dave Clawson has owned October having won 12 straight and they can make it 4-0 this season with a win on Saturday.

“They get great crowd support up there,” Clawson said about the Car-dinals, who are 4-3 and fighting hard to become bowl eligible. “The people up there love their Cardinals and we’ve never really played well up there. It’s going to be a tough game and we’ll have to execute at a high level.”

Clawson said soon after the 43-15 win over Boston College last week they had a margin of error to work with. That margin won’t exist on Saturday because the Cardinals will be ready to play.

“Some of those mistakes that we made last week, we fumbled the ball twice, we got one of them back, but we threw a pick and gave up a fake punt,” Clawson said. “The margin of error will not be as great this week.”

The Demon Deacons are on pace to become the highest-scoring team in school history. They can pass last year’s team that went 11-3 and averaging 41 points a game.

One reason for that output is the steady play of the offensive line, a veteran group that has stayed healthy all season.

Spencer Clapp, who doesn’t start but gets plenty of playing time, says this week they will be facing a good defensive line.

“Obviously, they get after the quarterback a lot and do a lot up front and at the end of the day they are a veteran group like us so it’s about doing your job,” Clapp said. “This is veteran group and they are talented.”

Clapp says how the Demon Deacons handle the hostile environment will be key.

“It’s a pretty rowdy environment and it can get loud,” Clapp said. “Whenever you are on the road it’s keeping your composure and not letting the atmosphere get to you.”

Here are three things to watch for:

Getting back Caelen Carson

The Demon Deacons are flush with talented cornerbacks and safeties thanks to depth and Carson could be back after missing the last four games with an injury. Clawson said earlier this week that Carson could return for Saturday’s game. The luxury for the Demon Deacons has been the outstanding play of late from Chalen Garnes, J.J. Roberts and Gavin Holmes. Clawson also loves he way redshirt freshman Deshawn Jones has come on. Getting Carson back for the stretch run this season will be a huge lift for the defense.

Keeping up with Malik Cunningham

There’s no question the challenge for the Demon Deacons will be holding down the explosiveness of quarterback Malik Cunningham. He’s completing 62% of his passes and has five touchdowns against four interceptions. He does his most damage on the ground and leads them in rushing averaging 6.3 yards per carry and has scored nine touchdowns. The Demon Deacons have fared well against duel-threat quarterbacks this season so that will have to continue.

Don’t change the formula

This is nothing new to see Wake Forest playing meaningful games at this time of the season. If anything, the veterans on the team will make sure there is no slippage of focus. “You just got to win the next one,” Clawson said. “The nature of college football is that everyone gets talking about what’s ahead and people make bold projections…. We are playing teams starting this week that we know are good. Louisville has beaten us two out of the last three years and last year we won on a last-second field goal.”