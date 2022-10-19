No. 13 Wake Forest emerges from its off weekend ready to jump back into ACC play

If you don’t love the grind of college football then players and coaches don’t last long. That’s a message Coach Dave Clawson of 13th-ranked Wake Forest likes to deliver over a long season.

But even Clawson couldn’t help but be thankful for a well-deserved break from that grind last weekend. After beating Army handily in their final non-conference game of the season they had a weekend off before getting back into that grind this week in preparation for Boston College's visit to Truist Field.

“I mean, it's a grind,” said Clawson, who is in his ninth season in Winston-Salem. “Now part of the reason we do it is we enjoy the grind. You know you enjoy the day in and day out challenge of preparing and to get them mentally and physically ready. You know that if you don't enjoy the Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday grind as a coach you shouldn’t be doing it.”

Because the open weekend came during fall break most, if not all, of the players, got away from campus to spend time at home with their families. Even Clawson admits it was good to get away for the health of his team.

“Absolutely, you need that break,” Clawson said. “And I think mentally they're all in a much better place because they got it.”

What excites Clawson even more is that they still have so much more to play for in the second half of the season. They have six games left and while there’s an outside shot of still winning the Atlantic Division in the ACC the more they win the bigger bowl they can play in.

Safety Malik Mustapha, who was banged up the last couple of games but still played, said he was able to do more rehab on his shoulder and says the break was good for everybody.

“I feel like we are in a pretty good spot,” Mustapha said. “It allowed us to recover a little bit and get that mental and physical break.”

The Demon Deacons got back to practice on Sunday and while Clawson said it wasn’t as sharp as he would like, practice was better on Tuesday morning.

“We are getting back into rhythm and the flow of things and taking on this challenge of playing Boston College,” Mustapha said. “We can’t be complacent in any aspect because Boston College is a really good team. We’re in a good spot and not trying to get too comfortable.”

Defense is coming around

While the offense hasn’t missed a beat from last season in its ability to score Wake Forest’s defense has also been better, especially the last two games. In wins over Florida State and Army the defense has done much better on getting off the field which means better play on third down.

“We just have to be consistent,” Mustapha said about the last two games. “We are stacking up good weeks with Florida State and Army. We can’t have a setback and we have to get our offense back on the field.”

Last season when the Demon Deacons went 11-3 they allowed 29 points a game but this season they are allowing 25 points a game. They allowed an average of 413 yards a game last season but now are averaging 384 yards a game.

“We just have to keep playing with a passion and with a purpose,” Mustapha said. “Our goals are still reachable.”

A fishing trip to clear the mind

Tight end Blake Whiteheart, who is from Winston-Salem and is a Mount Tabor graduate, actually got out of town during his time off. He and quarterback Sam Hartman went to Charleston, S.C. on a fishing trip.

“It was great for me,” Whiteheart said. “Sam and I went to Charleston to go fishing and do normal people stuff.”

Whiteheart reported that they caught some redfish, black drum and “some other things, but it was definitely relaxing.”

Football pants are getting shorter

It’s not uncommon for the skilled players to wear their football pants way above their knees, which isn’t really allowed by the NCAA.

Not that long ago football players used to wear knee pads, but those knee pads have disappeared.

“If you want to go out and talk to our team and convince them to push them down,” Clawson said. “The NCAA a couple years ago made a big deal that they had to cover their knees, or they're going to throw flags, right? They never did.”

Clawson said his players say the knee pads make it more restrictive to run.

“I use this analogy all the time, but if the speed limit is 35, and there's never ever a police officer there, probably people aren't going to drive 35,” Clawson said. “It’s supposed to be a rule… There's no rule on what the size of the knee pad has to be.”

Clawson said in the NFL players don’t wear them at all.

“A lot of our players will tell you, it really doesn't give much protection, and it's more restrictive," he said. "so you pick your battles.”

Hall of Fame weekend

As part of the celebration around the game with Boston College is another hall of fame class will be inducted.

Among those being inducted is Ron Wellman, a former athletics director who hired Clawson in 2013, former All-ACC quarterback Mike Elkins and Bill “Big Daddy” Faircloth, 80, a former football player and longtime athletics administrator who probably has seen the most Wake Forest football games in person than anybody.

Also being inducted will be Trina Brindel (women’s track), Alton “Tunney” Brooks (baseball and basketball) and Emily Taggart (women’s soccer). The class also includes Barbara Trautwein, the recipient of the Gene Hooks Lifetime Achievement Award.

“I just wanted to congratulate Ron Wellman, who was the athletic director who gave me the opportunity to come to Wake Forest,” Clawson said. “Bill Faircloth, who has probably been associated with more Wake Forest football games than anybody in history. He’s been such a great asset to our program. And Mike Elkins, who has such a great career here as a quarterback, and it’s exciting that three people so closely associated with football are going in.”