No. 13 Wake Forest rolls past Boston College 43-15 to pick up another ACC win

It wasn’t their best game of the season, but 13th-ranked Wake Forest's offense was clicking again in a 43-15 win over Boston College in front of approximately 28,000 at Truist Field on Saturday afternoon.

The Demon Deacons got back into ACC play after having a week off and stayed in contention for the Atlantic Division title they won a year ago.

Three observations

1. There was definitely some rust the Demon Deacons had to shake off. There wasn’t a lot of crispness to the offense, despite Sam Hartman throwing two early touchdown passes to get them the lead. The Deacons led 21-9 at halftime after scoring on three of five possessions in the first half. Hartman had three touchdown passes to give them the lead at the break.

2. Keeping the ball out of wide receiver Jay Flowers' hands was Wake Forest’s best chance to win. Coach Dave Clawson raved about how talented Flowers was early in the week. Flowers got loose for a long touchdown catch in the first half that cut the Deacons’ lead to 14-9. As it turned out, that’s as close as the Eagles would get.

3. Hartman did his best Hartman impression by passing for four touchdowns and running for another as the Demon Deacons scored five touchdowns on their first nine possessions. He later added another touchdown pass and then sat out the rest of the fourth quarter. While there wasn’t much of a running game for the Deacons, Hartman found plenty of passing lanes; if not for a few rare drops by receivers, his statistics would have been even better.

Stars

Wake Forest

Sam Hartman: 25 of 40 passing for 313 yards with five touchdown passes and one running touchdown.

25 of 40 passing for 313 yards with five touchdown passes and one running touchdown. Taylor Morin: four catches for 48 yards and two touchdowns.

four catches for 48 yards and two touchdowns. Donovan Greene: five catches for 64 yards.

five catches for 64 yards. Jahmal Banks: career-high seven catches for 79 yards and two touchdown catches.

career-high seven catches for 79 yards and two touchdown catches. AJ Williams: six tackles.

Boston College

Zay Flowers: 10 catches for 135 yards and one touchdown.

10 catches for 135 yards and one touchdown. Phil Jurkovec: 20 of 38 passing for 221 yards and one touchdown.

What they're saying

"Our outside receivers and our slot receivers are playing very well. The amount of contested catches that Jahmal Banks made today and Donovan Greene is doing those things after the catches." — Wake Coach Dave Clawson

"It's just the trust. He trusts me and I trust him. And it's like that with all the receivers." — Banks on quarterback Sam Hartman, who now has 90 career touchdown passes

"When you play well, you have fun. I think that's the big message with our offense. When guys are moping around, it's different. When you are having fun and execute at a high level like we've done the last couple of weeks it's a lot more fun." — Hartman

"It's really cool. It's a really, unique opportunity and it's special to be a part of it. ... It's a really special accomplishment." — Taylor Morin, on Hartman's 90 career touchdown passes, which ties him for fourth all-time in the ACC

By the numbers

Before Saturday’s game, the Wake Forest student body was averaging 3,761 for the previous home games. The Demon Deacons improved to 19-3 at home since 2019.

Earlier last week Jim Caldwell, a former Wake Forest football coach, and the late Charlene Curtis were honored as part of the ACC’s Unity Week. Caldwell and Curtis were both the first Black head coaches hired in football and women’s basketball.

The Demon Deacons have been ranked for 20 straight weeks in the Associated Press top 25 poll going back to last season. It’s the longest streak in the ACC.

Wake Forest continues to do well in October, having won 12 straight with one more game to play this month. In the past two seasons, the Deacons have gone 4-0 and could end this season 5-0 in October with a win at Louisville.

Since the start of the 2017 season, Wake Forest’s 167 touchdown passes are the most of any school in the ACC. That total is tied for ninth nationally.

Since the start of the 2019 season, Wake Forest has scored 40 or more points 21 of its past 43 games.

The Demon Deacons have qualified for a bowl game for the seventh straight season.

Next week

Wake Forest (6-1, 2-1 ACC) will play at Louisville at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday on ACC Network.

Boston College will play at UConn in a nonconference game.