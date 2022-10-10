No. 14 Wake Forest cruises into an open weekend with plenty to play for in the second half

About the only stress Coach Dave Clawson was feeling after his 14th-ranked Wake Forest football team manhandled Army 45-10 on Saturday night was when quarterback Sam Hartman decided to do his Renaldo Nehemiah imitation.

“Don’t hurdle people,” Clawson said referring to Hartman trying to get extra yardage on a scramble. “When he did that my heart stopped. Everything he’s been through to play and then he’s going to hurdle a guy. He’s tough and he’s a competitor, and in the heat of the moment, he can’t help himself and that’s why he’s such a good quarterback and leader.”

Unfortunately, that’s the way Hartman is wired. It might have been a blowout win but Hartman is going to play every play as if he’s auditioning for the starting job.

After the game Hartman offered this about why he chose to try and hurdle an Army defender. “I was hoping to get the first down and then the Talladega Nights line (from character Ricky Bobby) ‘This isn’t good.’”

The Demon Deacons head into an off week at 5-1 overall and 1-1 in the ACC and are in good spirits as they get a break from the daily grind. They’ll take some time off, but not much as they get back into ACC play on Oct. 22 at Truist Field against Boston College.

What pleased Clawson the most Saturday night was how the offense was balanced between the run and the pass as they racked up nearly 500 yards. And the defense was on point against the root canal-like triple-option offense that the Black Knights use.

Through six games the Deacons have scored 247 points, the most in school history through six games, and they are on pace to break last season’s record for points scored.

As Clawson reflected on where his team is at the midway point of his ninth season in Winston-Salem there was a sense of calm in his voice. They are in good health for the most part, they have built up plenty of depth for the final six games, and the schedule shapes up nicely with three home games and three road games.

“I feel good about it,” Clawson said. “Things change week to week and I just have found in my entire career that when you start feeling good about yourself this game serves you a big slice of humble pie.”

Hartman, who missed the Demon Deacons opening game against VMI because of a blood clot in his left arm that led to surgery, hasn’t missed a beat since he came back. The Demon Deacons have had just two turnovers on offense in six games on two interceptions by Hartman, and there’s only been one fumble and that was on a Taylor Morin punt return in the wind and rain at Vanderbilt. They have won 428 plays through six games with just the two turnovers.

Defensively under Brad Lambert, who is back for a second time as coordinator, they have created 11 turnovers and appear to have a lot more depth going into the second half of the season.

“We have a really good football team and we have a lot of guys who can do a lot of really good things,” Hartman said. “We are still waiting to throw that perfect game but I’m happy where we are. We have the rest of the ACC season and I’m excited. The way the bye week worked and guys are beat up and banged up and to kind of get that and get refreshed is big.”

Let’s take a look at what’s ahead for the Demon Deacons.

The schedule is favorable

Their three biggest games will come right in a row at N.C. State, and then their final two home games against North Carolina and resurgent Syracuse. There’s a chance the Demon Deacons could be favored in all six of their final games except possible the N.C. State game.

Players to watch

Linebacker Dylan Hazen, who had an interception on Saturday in his first start, has been flying around on defense all season. “Dylan Hazen is becoming a really good linebacker,” Clawson said. Others to keep an eye on include wide receiver Jahmal Banks and defensive lineman Kobie Turner. Both have already been key players but they are getting better and better as the season goes on.

Special teams watch

Matthew Dennis has done an outstanding job replacing in Nick Sciba, the most accurate field goal kicker in NCAA history. Dennis, a redshirt freshman, is 10 of 11 on field-goal attempts and his longest has been from 46 yards. Punter Ivan Mora is averaging 40 yards a punt and he’s also doing a good job on kickoffs. Mora has made at least two outstanding catches on two high snaps and got both punts away, and he also made a touchdown-saving tackle on a kickoff return against Florida State.

Offensive line’s consistency

One of the unsung parts of this team is the line that’s been as consistent as any in the ACC this season. The starters of DeVonte Gordon, Loic Ngassam Nya, Michael Jurgens, Sean Maginn and Je’Vionte Nash have all played in every game. Three of them are redshirt seniors and Jurgens, the center, is a redshirt junior who knows the offense as good as anybody. Gorden is the youngest of the five and is a redshirt sophomore. The health of the line will be an important aspect in the second half of the season. These five have combined to play in 209 games in their careers with Maginn playing in the most at 52 games.

Sort of a prediction

If the Demon Deacons can match their first half record of 5-1 they would finish at 10-2. It would be the first time in the history of the program that they would finish with back-to-back seasons with double digit wins.