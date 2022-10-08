No. 15 Wake Forest takes care of business with 45-10 win over Army on Saturday night

The Demon Deacons scored on six of their first seven possessions and were never threatened. They racked up nearly 500 yards of offense and were balanced between the run and the pass. They rushed for 221 yards and had 267 passing yards with no turnovers. Another plus was the Demon Deacons had just one penalty for five yards.

This was a far cry from last year’s wild 70-56 win at Army, something Coach Dave Clawson will definitely take.

The Demon Deacons head into an open week with confidence and in good health.

Three observations

1. It was all business this time for the Demon Deacons, who jumped on the Black Knights early scoring on their first two possessions. They were not going to get into a high-scoring game like what happened last year. The point spread had the Demon Deacons giving 17 points, and they did a nice job of getting the lead early which helped the defense out. The Demon Deacons had four possessions in the first half and scored on three of them.

2. The Demon Deacons head into its open week in very good shape health wise. While they did lose Coby Davis for the season with an injury earlier this season they are in good shape halfway through their regular season. Nick Andersen, who hasn’t played yet this season, is supposed to be back at some point in the second half of the season. That will certainly give a boost to the secondary.

3. Wake Forest’s defense was on point all night. Giving up 56 points in a 70-56 win over Army last year is something the defense heard all week. What the Demon Deacons did this time was string out the triple-option offense at every turn. Defensive coordinator Brad Lambert also had a lot of safeties in the game at key times. Lambert didn’t have to use his cover defensive backs that much making the defense a little more physical. Army tried three quarterbacks but neither one could generate much through three quarters.

Stars

Wake Forest

QB Sam Hartman: 13 of 19 passing for 246 yards and one touchdown; eight carries for 36 yards.

RB Justice Ellison: 11 carries for 96 yards and one touchdown.

RB Christian Turner: eight carries for 46 yards and two touchdowns.

WR A.T. Perry: five catches for 118 yards and a touchdown.

LB Dylan Hazen: 12 tackles and an interception.

LB Ryan Smenda: 12 tackles

Army

QB Tyhier Tyler: 3 of 5 passing for 67 yards; 12 carries for 40 yards.

DB Marquel Broughton: nine tackles.

By the numbers

Wake Forest said last week the game was a sellout, but there were at least 1,000 or maybe more seats unoccupied. Attendance was announced at 32,524.

Linebacker Dylan Hazen of the Deacons made his first career start. Hazen, a redshirt freshman, has been seeing more and more playing time. Hazen also had an interception late in the half as the Black Knights had worked their way into at least field-goal range.

Coach Dave Clawson improved to 29-14 in his nine seasons in nonconference and bowl games. Overall in his nine seasons Clawson is now 56-49.

Cornerback Caelan Carson of the Deacs missed his third straight game with an undisclosed injury.

Wake Forest outgained Army 251-194 in the first half. Army had two turnovers in the first half.

Wake Forest won its 11th straight game in the month of October.

Sam Hartman moved up to fourth on the all-time ACC passing list after passing Ryan Finley of N.C. State (2014-18). Hartman, who has 10,708 career passing yards, has a ways to go to catch Tajh Boyd of Clemson (2010-13) who is third on the all-time list with 11,904 yards.

What they’re saying

“It’s a good win and it’s nice to head into the bye week with a win. Bye weeks when you lose are two weeks of misery. We’ll enjoy the bye week a lot more and heal up and get healthy and prepare for the stretch run.” — Coach Dave Clawson

“I thought the whole defensive staff put together a great plan, but then you have to credit the players for embracing the plan. When you play Army if you don’t embrace it then it can be a long day. You’d love to win all games by 35 points, but I just take it one week at a time. I don’t think it’s any statement here. ... It was good to us start fast.” — Clawson

“Coach (Brad) Lambert got them schemed up. ... To have guys invested like that is great and to have those guys bought in because sometimes kids check out (from the scout team) at this point but they really helped the defense a lot. It was cool to see.” — Wake quarterback Sam Hartman

Next week

Wake Forest (5-1) has an open week but on Oct. 22 will play a home game against Boston College. The ACC will likely release the game time on Monday afternoon.

Army (1-4) will play Colgate at home at noon.