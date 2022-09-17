 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

No. 19 Wake Forest escapes with 37-36 win over Liberty

  • 0

No. 19 Wake Forest wasn’t sharp, but did just enough to hold off pesky Liberty 37-36 on Saturday night at Truist Field.

The Demon Deacons improved to 3-0 and it now sets up the early-season 'Game of the Century' with fifth-ranked Clemson next weekend. That game is set for noon in Winston-Salem.

The Flames had a potential game-tying touchdown with 1:11 to go, but when they went for the two-point conversion the double reverse trick play didn't work as Jacorey Johns and Chase Jones made the game-saving tackle.

The Flames tried an on-side kick but it failed.

The Demon Deacons found themselves trailing the Flames (2-1) midway through the fourth quarter before Matthew Dennis’ made a 46-yard field goal to tie the game at 23.

On Liberty’s next series a big play was a hit by Malik Mustapha on quarterback Kaidon Salter and linebacker Ryan Smenda scooped it up and was tackled at the Flames’ 4-yard line.

People are also reading…

Quarterback Sam Hartman hit Jahmal Banks with a touchdown pass to give the Demon Deacons a 30-23 lead with nine minutes to play.

The Flames tied it up at 30 when Slater found wide receiver Demario Douglas from 38 yards with 5:50 to play.

Hartman then drove the Demon Deacons for what turned out to be the winning drive as Justice Ellison scored from 2 yards out to make it 37-30 with 3:39 to play.

From there, the defense did the rest and the Demon Deacon escaped with the victory.

In the first half the Demon Deacons opened the scoring with a field goal from Dennis and on their third possession Banks caught a short touchdown pass from Hartman for a 10-0 lead.

Dennis added another field goal.

Late the in the half Hartman hit tight end Blake Whiteheart for a short touchdown for a 20-5 lead. The Flames got a field goal on the final play of the half to cut the Demon Deacons’ lead to 20-8.

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert