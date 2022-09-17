No. 19 Wake Forest escapes with 37-36 win over Liberty

No. 19 Wake Forest wasn’t sharp, but did just enough to hold off pesky Liberty 37-36 on Saturday night at Truist Field.

The Demon Deacons improved to 3-0 and it now sets up the early-season 'Game of the Century' with fifth-ranked Clemson next weekend. That game is set for noon in Winston-Salem.

The Flames had a potential game-tying touchdown with 1:11 to go, but when they went for the two-point conversion the double reverse trick play didn't work as Jacorey Johns and Chase Jones made the game-saving tackle.

The Flames tried an on-side kick but it failed.

The Demon Deacons found themselves trailing the Flames (2-1) midway through the fourth quarter before Matthew Dennis’ made a 46-yard field goal to tie the game at 23.

On Liberty’s next series a big play was a hit by Malik Mustapha on quarterback Kaidon Salter and linebacker Ryan Smenda scooped it up and was tackled at the Flames’ 4-yard line.

Quarterback Sam Hartman hit Jahmal Banks with a touchdown pass to give the Demon Deacons a 30-23 lead with nine minutes to play.

The Flames tied it up at 30 when Slater found wide receiver Demario Douglas from 38 yards with 5:50 to play.

Hartman then drove the Demon Deacons for what turned out to be the winning drive as Justice Ellison scored from 2 yards out to make it 37-30 with 3:39 to play.

From there, the defense did the rest and the Demon Deacon escaped with the victory.

In the first half the Demon Deacons opened the scoring with a field goal from Dennis and on their third possession Banks caught a short touchdown pass from Hartman for a 10-0 lead.

Dennis added another field goal.

Late the in the half Hartman hit tight end Blake Whiteheart for a short touchdown for a 20-5 lead. The Flames got a field goal on the final play of the half to cut the Demon Deacons’ lead to 20-8.