No. 20 Wake Forest enters the Big Four part of its schedule with a trip to No. 21 N.C. State

The Big Four Championship, an unofficial title that settles what North Carolina football program has the best season in the ACC, is up for grabs as No. 20 Wake Forest heads down the stretch of its season.

Three of the Demon Deacons’ next four opponents will be in-state rivals starting with Saturday’s 8 p.m. game in Raleigh against No. 21 N.C. State. They then play North Carolina at home before going to Duke on Nov. 26 to end the regular-season.

“The Big Four is a big deal to us,” Coach Dave Clawson of the Demon Deacons said. “The in-state rival games are a big deal to us. We still know what we're playing for and we're very aware of that.”

Winning against in-state rivals is good for recruiting, bragging rights with fans and it’s a point of pride for alumni.

What makes it more compelling this season is that all four schools have a chance to play in a bowl game. That’s never happened before in the history of ACC football, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Duke needs just one more win to become bowl eligible in Coach Mike Elko’s first season.

The Wolfpack and Demon Deacons have been playing each other for a long time and this will be the 116th meeting. In recent years this game has gone down until the end including last year’s 45-42 win at Truist Field.

As ACC scheduling has evolved this series won’t be continuing every year and Clawson said, “we need to enjoy this while it’s here.”

Coach Dave Doeren, who is in his 10th season with the Wolfpack, said the Demon Deacons are coming off a tough loss to Louisville. The Demon Deacons had eight turnovers, something that Doeren said wasn’t normal.

“They were second in the league in turnover margin prior to that game,” Doeren said. “They are well coached and the receivers jump off the film for me. (Sam) Hartman is a tremendous player but the receivers are big guys, 6-4, 6-5, 6-3 and the catch the ball very well. They are scoring a lot of points.”

The Wolfpack has won 15 in a row at Carter-Finley Stadium and hasn’t lost in Raleigh since Nov. 6, 2020.

Here are three things to watch for.

Wolfpack has found a quarterback

One of the reasons many predicted that the Wolfpack could win the Atlantic Division this season was quarterback Devin Leary, but he’s out for the season because of an injury. Freshman M.J. Morris has secured the job and this past week was named the conference’s rookie of the week. When he led the comeback win over Virginia Tech last week he threw for three touchdown passes, the first true freshman to do that since Philip Rivers.

Wake Forest offense has something to prove

It’s was odd to see such a disciplined offense commit eight turnovers in one game. In the blowout loss to Louisville quarterback Sam Hartman had six of those turnovers with three fumbles and three interceptions as the game unraveled in the third quarter. With such a veteran offensive line it’s a good bet it will play a lot better on Saturday night. Hartman should also bounce back, something he hasn’t had to do in a while.

Experience vs. experience

Both the Wolfpack and Demon Deacons have a lot of veterans and they know each other pretty well. Most of the Wolfpack’s experience is on defense while the Demon Deacons have a ton of experience on offense. It’s a good bet this game once again goes down to the wire. The Wolfpack’s secondary will have its hands full, especially if Hartman can get a little better protection than he did last week in the loss to Louisville.